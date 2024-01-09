24 hours in pictures, 9 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Firefighters contain a fire on a Putco bus, 9 January 2024, at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter Road and William Nicol Drive in Roodepoort. Dozens of passengers had to be evacuated when the bus caught fire just after 7am. No injuries were reported. An investigation is under way. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen