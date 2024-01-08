24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

People carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration called by the ‘All On The Streets For A Free Palestine’ initiative, a broad gathering of Palestinian solidarity groups and activists, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 07 January 2024. Demonstrators joined the protest march, starting from Frederiksberg City Hall and ending at Copenhagen City Hall, organized by solidarity movements, trade unions, organizations, parties and activists who have gathered in the initiative ‘All On The Streets For A Free Palestine’. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON