24 hours in pictures, 8 January 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
People carry Palestinian flags during a demonstration called by the ‘All On The Streets For A Free Palestine’ initiative, a broad gathering of Palestinian solidarity groups and activists, in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 07 January 2024. Demonstrators joined the protest march, starting from Frederiksberg City Hall and ending at Copenhagen City Hall, organized by solidarity movements, trade unions, organizations, parties and activists who have gathered in the initiative ‘All On The Streets For A Free Palestine’. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died since the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli strikes on the Palestinian enclave which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/OLAFUR STEINAR RYE GESTSSON
Trevor Noah arrives for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2024. Artists in various film and television categories are awarded Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
(L-R) Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos, US actors Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef pose in the press room with their Golden globe awards for the movie ‘Poor Things’ in the press room during the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 07 January 2024. Artists in various film and television categories are awarded Golden Globes by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER
A man visits the War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, 08 January 2024. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on 08 January, it will resume artillery firings and drills in land and maritime buffer zones in response to recent North Korea’s live-fire drills. The latest saber-rattling came after Pyongyang in November vowed to restore military measures halted under a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement. The agreement (military agreement) is an annexed agreement to the Pyongyang Joint Declaration adopted by President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un through the Pyongyang summit on 19 September 2018. Picture: EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
Journalist and former newspaper Editor Mathatha Tsedu speaks at the memorial service of photographer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane, 8 January 2024, at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto. Magubane died at 91 at his home on 1 January. Magubane will be laid to rest on Wednesday and has been granted an Official Provincial Funeral Category 2. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Artist Lebani Sirenje, commonly known as Rasta, attends the memorial service of photographer and anti-apartheid activist Peter Magubane, 8 January 2024, at Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto. Magubane died at 91 at his home on 1 January. Magubane will be laid to rest on Wednesday and has been granted an Official Provincial Funeral Category 2. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
A Pakistani Hindu bride attends a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan, 07 January 2024. The Pakistan Hindu Council organized the mass wedding ceremony for 122 Hindu couples belonging to poorer classes. Picture: EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Burqa-clad women walk along a road amidst dense fog conditions in Peshawar, Pakistan, 08 January 2024. According to a Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast, cold and dry weather is expected to persist over the next few days in most plain areas of the country, with dense fog likely to persist in areas of Punjab and Sindh provinces. Picture: EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB
A resident walks past beds outside a shack at Denver informal settlement, 8 January 2024, which is used as an emergency accommodation of more than 30 to 40 families from the Marshalltown Fire, which claimed the lives of 77 people, in Johannesburg. The shacks were flooded due to heavy rains in the past few days. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen
Palestinians from the Brais family search for missing people under the rubble following an Israeli air strike in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 07 January 2024. More than 22,300 Palestinians and at least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Arkadas, a German shepherd dog donated by Turkey to Mexico, eats cake during its first birthday party at the Campo Marte in Mexico City, Mexico, 07 January 2024. The Mexican Army celebrated the first birthday of Arkadas with a dog party, including the Mananitas awaken song, a cake, party hats, and dozens of dogs as guests. Arkadas was a present to Mexico upon the death of Proteo, a dog who died during the search for survivors in Turkey’s earthquake one year ago. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Esquivel
Firefighters search for survivers in snow-covered ruins in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa prefecture on January 8, 2024, a week after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year’s Day. The death toll from Japan’s New Year’s Day earthquake jumped to 161 on January 8 as snow complicated relief efforts for more than 2,000 people still cut off and many more without power or in crowded emergency shelters. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP)
A laborer works on a construction site in Hanoi, Vietnam, 08 January 2024. Vietnam’s overseas investment reached 420.9 million US dollar in 2023, a decline of 21.2 percent from 2022, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO). Picture: EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
