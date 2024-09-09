24 hours in pictures, 9 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Cleaner Kazuyoshi Taguchi and colleague Kazumi Minowa (not pictured) clean the right ear of the Ushiku Daibutsu giant Buddha statue in Ushiku of Ibaraki Prefecture on September 9, 2024. The 120-metre giant Buddha statue which stands northeast of Tokyo on Monday received an annual “soot removal” by veteran cleaners of more than 20 years. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the collapsed Phong Chau bridge over the Red River in Phu Tho province, a detail of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s work ‘Olive Grove, Saint-Remy’, Catholic faithful wait on a street to welcome Pope Francis in Dili, and items going on auction at the Sotheby’s auction house for the Popular Culture Auction. This aerial picture shows the collapsed Phong Chau bridge over the Red River in Phu Tho province on September 9, 2024, after Super Typhoon Yagi hit northern Vietnam. Yagi, the most powerful typhoon to hit northern Vietnam in 30 years according to meteorologists, downed bridges, tore roofs off buildings and damaged factories after making landfall on September 7, 2024. (Photo by AFP) A detail of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh’s work ‘Olive Grove, Saint-Remy’ (1889) during a preview for the exhibition ‘Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers’ at the National Gallery in London, Britain, 09 September 2024. The exhibition will run at the National Gallery from 14 September 2024 until 19 January 2025, and it marks the National Gallery’s 200th anniversary. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL People look at the sculpture of a red 3D figure painting the Ukrainian national emblem while protruding from a wall, at the Main Post Office in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, 09 September 2024. French artist James Colomina installed several sculptures in Kyiv for Ukraine’s Independence Day at the end of August 2024. In total, the five sculptures were set up by the artist in the Ukrainian capital, aimed at condemning the ongoing conflict in the country and expressing support for the Ukrainian people. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO A child holds a dove as Catholic faithful wait on a street to welcome Pope Francis in Dili on September 9, 2024. Catholic devotees were clamouring to see Pope Francis before his arrival in East Timor’s capital on September 9 — making pilgrimages from faraway towns and hours-long crossings of its shared border with Indonesia. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) Participants hold national flags during a celebration meeting and evening gala on the occasion of the 76th founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on September 8, 2024. (Photo by KIM Won Jin / AFP) An Iranian woman stands in front of a mural depicting Iranian revolutionary soldiers at Palestine Square in Tehran, Iran, 09 September 2024. Tension remains high between Iran and Israel since late Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran on 31 July 2024. Iranian leaders and officials said that there will be ‘harsh punishment’ against Israel in retaliation over the killing of Haniyeh. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Hindu devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha for immersion in the Bay of Bengal during the ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ festival in Chennai on September 9, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) Breast cancer survivors pose for a photograph during the ninth edition of the project “Una pincelada por la vida” (A brushstroke for life), in Zapopan, Jalisco state Mexico, on September 8, 2024. “Una pincelada por la vida” is an altruistic project involving more than 100 women survivors with the aim to raise awareness of breast cancer in the world. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) A member of staff holds A Vespa 1964 GS “Ace Face” Scooter owned by British rock band The Who during a press photocall at Sotheby’s auction house for the Popular Culture Auction, in central London, on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) A member of staff holds a gibson Flying V electric guitar owned by Noel Gallagher member of the British rock band Oasis (R) and British musician Johnny Marr next to two other guitars owned by Noel Gallagher : an Epiphone Les Paul electric guitar (R) and an Epiphone EA-250 electric guitar (L), during a press photocall at Sotheby’s auction house for the Popular Culture Auction, in central London, on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-Gun Royal Salute to mark the second anniversary of Britain’s King Charles’ accession at Hyde Park in London, Britain, 09 September 2024. King Charles III acceded to the throne on 08 September 2022, but it is traditional for gun salutes which fall on a Sunday to instead take place on the Monday immediately after. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL A Las Vegas Raiders fan watches the game from the stands during the second half of the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers in Inglewood, California, USA, 08 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 8 September 2024