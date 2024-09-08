48 hours in pictures, 8 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

An aerial view showing supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during a demonstration on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 07 September 2024. Supporters of Bolsonaro rallied in the heart of Sao Paulo to demand the dismissal of the Supreme Court judge who suspended the social network X, due to Elon Musk’s continued contempt of court. Picture: EPA-EFE/Isaac Fontana

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the Springboks celebrating their rugby union Championship Test win, the Belgrade Pride Parade march, Pope Francis in Papua New Guinea, and the FNB Joburg Art Fair. South Africa’s players celebrate their victory at the end of the rugby union Championship test match South Africa vs New Zealand at the Cape Town Stadium in Cape Town on September 7, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Migrants rest after arriving to Gran Tarajal’s harbor, in Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain, 07 September 2024. Spanish Safe and Rescue brigade Salvamento Maritimo’s vessel ‘Salvamar Izar’ rescued 60 migrants as they sailed on a small dugout. Picture: EPA-EFE/Carlos de Saa Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka kisses the trophy after defeating USA’s Jessica Pegula during their women’s final match on day thirteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) The Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft is being rolled out to the launchpad by train at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 08 September 2024. Crew members Roscosmos cosmonauts Alaxey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner, and NASA astronaut Donald Pettit are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-26 to the International Space Station (ISS) on 11 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV A participants face painted in white flowers smiles during the Belgrade Pride Parade march in Belgrade, Serbia, 07 September 2024. Holding rainbow colored flags, balloons and banners participants marched through the main streets of Serbia’s capital near the main institutions in the city to which Belgrade Pride has been addressing its demands for improved rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC Pope Francis takes part in a meeting with Catholic faithful of the diocese of Vanimo in front of Holy Cross Cathedral in Vanimo, Papua New Guinea, on September 8, 2024. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) Beekeeper Vanco Kirovski (C) and his helpers pull out hive frames with honey during the season’s last honey extraction from beehives, next to the village of Dolni Balvan, near Kocani, Republic of North Macedonia, 07 September, 2024. Beekeepers like Vanco say that 2024 was a poor year for honey production in North Macedonia due to high temperatures, as well as a prolonged dry spell that swept across the small Balkan country. According to the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, a single hive can produce between 18-35 kg of honey per year, depending on the weather. Beekeepers estimate that honey production per hive in 2024 has decreased between 40 to 50 percent compared to previous years. Data released by North Macedonia’s Food and Veterinary Agency in 2023 show there were over 6,900 beekeepers and more than 300,000 beehives registered across the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI Students dressed as a “Escaramuza Charra” (woman on horseback) attend a class with their wooden stick horses at the “Caballito de Palo” Charreria Sports Academy in Ameca, Jalisco state, Mexico, on September 7, 2024. – Charreria Sports Academy “Caballito de Palo” offers classes for girls aged 3-8 using a wooden hobby horse, promoting Mexican traditions during September Mexico’s Independence celebrations. The traditional charreria is a sport arising from equestrian activities and livestock traditions and has been a part of Mexican culture since colonial times. It was declared the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2016. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) Visitors look at artwork during the FNB Art Joburg fair at Sandton Convention Centre on September 07, 2024 in Sandton, South Africa. The contemporary African art fair showcases the best curated and commercial art from across the African continent and the world. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Students of dance schools attend the OnDance dance festival (Ballo in Bianco) with Italian dancer Roberto Bolle at Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy, 08 September 2024. Over 2000 students of dance schools gathered at Piazza Duomo in Milan to attend the 7th edition of the OnDance dance festival, which is held from 04 to 08 September under the theme ‘the journey through Dance’. Picture: EPA-EFE/Matteo Corner Jack Grealish of England celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal during the UEFA Nations League group F soccer match between Ireland and England in Dublin, Ireland, 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN Spain’s Jan Solans and his co-drive Rodrigo Sanjuan drive their Toyota GR car, at the special stage SS10 Loutraki, during the EKO Acropolis Rally Greece as part of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Loutraki, near Corinth, Greece, 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/VASSILIS PSOMAS Residents march down Manenberg Avenue during the peaceful march against gangsterism and drugs in Manenberg on September 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the community are fed up with the rampant gang violence and senseless killings. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) (L-R) Noelle Lambert of the US, Elena Kratter of Switzerland, Monica Graziana Contrafatto and Ambra Sabatini of Italy during the Women’s 100m T63 final race at the 2024 Paris Summer Paralympics Games in Paris, France, 07 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ENNIO LEANZA A man checks his damaged boat after Super Typhoon Yagi hit Ha Long bay, in Quang Ninh province, on September 8, 2024. Super Typhoon Yagi uproots thousands of trees, sweeps ships and boats out to sea and rips roofs off houses in northern Vietnam, after leaving a trail of destruction in southern China and the Philippines. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) Two black swans swim along a rive in Beijing on September 8, 2024. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) A model presents a creation of Chinese brand SUOWEI by Wei Sun during the China Fashion Week, in Beijing, China, 08 September 2024. The 2024 China Fashion Week runs from 03 to 13 September 2024. 