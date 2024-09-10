24 hours in pictures, 10 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

The photo taken on September 9, 2024 shows new recruits standing in formation training at the National Defence Education and Training Center in Taicang, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP)

Miss SA Mia le Roux at the Sign Language and Music Enhancement Mini Festival at Transoranje School for the Deaf on September 10, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The festival plays a crucial role in fostering inclusivity and ensuring that sign language becomes an integral part of building a more inclusive and connected society. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) A girl poses on Red Square in front of St. Basil's Cathedral in central Moscow on September 9, 2024. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) Artists of French theater Ilotopie perform during the street performance 'Colourful People' in the streets of Poznan, as part of the Malta Festival 2024, in Poznan, Poland, 09 September 2024. The festival runs until 15 September. Picture: EPA-EFE/JAKUB KACZMARCZYK Models present creations by US designer Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera label during the New York Fashion Week, in New York, New York, USA, 09 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the uniformed staff parade outside Cape Town City Hall on September 10, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The institute of Traffic, Licensing and Municipal Police Officers Of Southern Africa held their sixth annual general meeting and conference. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A Kashmiri bread seller walks on a wooden footbridge amidst lotus plants on the Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 10 September 2024. Dal Lake is a thriving ecosystem where locals fish and grow vegetables and lotus stems. Every morning, the lake is transformed into a vibrant market selling fresh produce at bargain prices. Lotus nuts, the tasty seeds of the Indian lotus, are a popular ingredient in Kashmiri and Asian cuisine. Picture: EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN Students prepare a floral decorative design 'Rangoli' during the celebrations to mark the annual harvest festival of 'Onam' at a school, in Chennai on September 10, 2024. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) A volunteer segregates the fruits and vegetables offered by the Hindu devotee couples after they took a holy dip in the sacred Lolark Kund well, with the wish to be blessed with a child, during the Lolark Shasthi festival, in Varanasi on September 9, 2024. Each year 25 million babies are born in India, the world's most populous nation, but for desperate couples wanting also to be parents, prayers at a sacred Hindu well bring hope. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) Faithfuls shelter from the sun under umbrellas as they wait for the start of a mass led by Pope Francis on the Taci Tolu esplanade, Dili, East Timor, 10 September 2024. Pope Francis arrived in East Timor on 09 September, one of the world's most Catholic nations, as part of his apostolic journey to Asia and Oceania, from 02 until 13 September. The trip in East Timor will conclude with a mass on the Taci Tolu esplanade, where Pope St. John Paul II also celebrated in 1989. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO The photo taken on September 9, 2024 shows a villager drying sorghum at a village in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) The Abbots Bromley Horn Dancers perform at Blithfield Hall in Rugeley, Britain, 09 September 2024. The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance is a tradition taking place every September in the Staffordshire village. It is performed by ten dancers, six of which carry reindeer horns while the remaining four take on the roles of a Fool, a hobby horse, Maid Marian and a bow and arrow-wielding youth respectively. The origins of the custom are unknown with explanations including pagan rituals, winter fertility rites, and celebrations of a successful hunt. Robert Plot's 1686 'Natural History of Staffordshire' records the dance as having been observed prior to the English Civil War of 1642. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN