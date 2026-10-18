48 hours in pictures: Protests in France and Albania, Zulu regiments march and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, featuring riot police facing protesters during anti-government demonstrations in Albania, a fire engulfing the city hall in Limoges, France, during protests over the cost of living, Zulu regiments marching through Durban to call for an end to gender-based violence and femicide, and Amra-Faye Wright performing as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! at Montecasino. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

This photograph shows a fire burning and destroying the city hall after a group of individuals forced entry into the building during ongoing protest action against the “high cost of living”, in Limoges, central France on October 17, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together various groups expressing their anger: former “Yellow Vest”, secondary school and university students, climate activists and even farmers. After weeks of student protests, France faces broader, nationwide demonstrations on October 17, 2026 over the cost of living, setting up a potentially fraught six months heading into a presidential election. A police source told AFP that authorities estimated nearly 200,000 people could take part, with 40,000 in Paris. (Photo by Pascal LACHENAUD / AFP) Hundreds of members of Zulu regiments, known as “amabutho”, march through central Durban, 17 October 2026, calling for an end to gender-based violence and femicide. KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli was expected to address the demonstrators at Gugu Dlamini Park. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Riot police officers take cover as protesters throw molotov cocktail during an anti-government demonstration in central Tirana on October 18, 2026, as protests continued for a sixth consecutive day over university conditions and demands for the resignation of Albania’s Prime Minister. Albanian police fired water cannon and tear gas on October 18, 2026, as violent anti-government protests entered a sixth day and Prime Minister rejected demonstrators demands that he resign. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) Amra-Faye Wright performs as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia the musical, 16 October 2026, at Montecasino. Produced by Showtime Management, the hit musical Mamma Mia!, featuring the music of ABBA, opened at Montecasino on 16 October and runs until 29 November. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen People walk in front of the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People (until May 14, 2022, it was called the Arch of Friendship of Peoples amid heavy fog in Kyiv on October 17, 2026. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) A grab taken on October 16, 2026 from a live feed released by Tesla shows the company unveiling on October 15 its next-generation Roadster electric car in McGregor, Texas, United States. (Photo by Tesla / AFP) Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Commander-in-Chief and president Julius Malema leads a door-to-door campaign in Sub-Region D, Soweto, 18 October 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This aerial photograph taken on October 18, 2026 shows steam rising from a chimney shrouded in a blanket of fog on an autumn morning in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Sergei GAPON / AFP) UmKhonto we Sizwe Party’s (MKP) First President Duduzane Zuma watches a local group performing a Zulu dance during an election campaign mini rally in Umgababa, south of Durban on October 18, 2026, ahead of the country’s upcoming municipal elections. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP) Construction work at the House of Parliament on October 16, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The Parliament of South Africa suffered a devastating arson fire on January 2, 2022, which heavily damaged the National Assembly and the Old Assembly buildings. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan) Motorcyclists queue to fill up their motorbikes at a petrol station in Niamey on October 18, 2026. The gasoline shortage affecting several cities in Niger has reached the capital, Niamey, where lines stretched out in front of gas stations on October 18. Since July 2023, Niger has been ruled by a military regime that champions sovereignty, particularly over the country’s mineral resources, including its oil production. (Photo by AFP) A traditional Tlacolero dancer from Mexico’s Guerrero state takes part in the Alebrijes Parade ahead of Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City on October 17, 2026. The Alebrijes Parade is an annual event celebrating Mexican folk art and handicrafts, during which giant mythical creatures made of “cartoneria” (a form of papier-mache) are paraded from Mexico City’s Zocalo through the capital’s main avenues to the Angel of Independence, where they remain on display. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) A man poses for a photo outside a creative community hub in Chinatown in Kuala Lumpur on October 18, 2026. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP) Palestinians gather to receive free meals from a charitable soup kitchen in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on September 23, 2026. Amid ongoing shortages and difficult living conditions, displaced Palestinians rely on charitable kitchens and food distributions for daily meals. (Photo by Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images) P Agricultural Group founder Phetole Raseropo inspects his jalapeño seedlings at the community food garden in Soweto, 18 October 2026. P Agricultural Group placed third in Shoprite’s inaugural Act For Change Food Garden Competition, selected from nearly 600 entries. With the rising cost of living putting pressure on household budgets, community food gardens help people grow their own food, learn new skills and explore opportunities to earn an income. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Inmates are pictured during a visit of Costa Rica’s President Laura Fernandez at the CECOT prison in Tecoluca, El Salvador on October 16, 2026. Costa Rica opened a high-security jail on October 15, 2026, inspired by a mega-prison in El Salvador that has become a symbol of the country’s war on gangs, widely criticized by human rights groups. (Photo by Marvin RECINOS / AFP) Hulisani Mani (ELF-SA leader) greet supporters at the ELF-SA Manifesto Launch at Orlando Community Hall on October 16, 2026 in Soweto, South Africa. The 2026 South African municipal elections will be held on 4 November 2026 across South Africa, to elect councils for all district, metropolitan and local municipalities in each of the country’s nine provinces. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo) DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille delivers her keynote address at Nasrec in Johannesburg, 17 October 2026, during a mass rally marking the culmination of the party’s year-long campaign to win control of the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Young cricket supporters celebrate after South Africa’s Aiden Markram made four runs on day one of the second Test match between South Africa and Australia at St Georges Park in Gqeberha on October 18, 2026. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP) Members of an honour guard stand during a welcome ceremony for Bolivia’s President Rodrigo Paz and Chile’s President Jose Antonio Kast at Plaza Murillo in La Paz on October 16, 2026. (Photo by AIZAR RALDES / AFP)

1 / 20

MORE PICTURES: Cosplayers, gaming and pop culture take centre stage at Comic Con Africa