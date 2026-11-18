Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring protesters waving flares during nationwide public sector strikes in France, demonstrators burning US flags during President Donald Trump’s visit to Manila, police raiding an unlicensed cannabis shop in Johannesburg, and young people practising the traditional Brazilian martial art of capoeira in Nairobi’s Kibera settlement. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Protesters wave flares during a day of nationwide public sector strikes and demonstrations over the rising cost-of-living, in Paris on November 17, 2026. Public sector workers have been called on to hold a one-day strike and demonstrations across France on November 17, 2026 to push for wage increases in the face of the cost-of-living crisis amid ongoing discussions regarding the 2027 budget, just days after the announcement of measures aimed at the lowest-paid public workers, which unions have deemed insufficient. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) US flags are lit on fire during a demonstration as US President Donald Trump visits in Manila on November 18, 2026, following the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit. (Photo by Jam STA ROSA / AFP) Community members assist search and recovery teams in looking for the body of an 11-year-old girl believed to have been swept away by floodwater in Dobsonville Extension 3, Soweto, 18 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Cannabis plants are seen in a grow tent during a raid on an unlicensed cannabis shop in Johannesburg on November 17, 2026. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A Capoeira student from Kibera practises with Brazilian Capoeira Angola master Cabello Caobijuba during a roda, the circle where practitioners gather to play Capoeira, during a workshop at the Capoeira Angola Center Kibera (CAC Kibera) in the Inuka Cultural Center in Nairobi’s Kibera informal settlement on November 17, 2026. Capoeira was developed by enslaved Africans from Angola and the Congo, who brought their fighting, dance and music traditions to Brazil, where it became a symbol of resistance and cultural liberation. Founded by Mestre Salim Rollins, the Capoeira Angola Center Kibera (CAC Kibera), the first African branch of Grand Mestre Joao Grande’s Capoeira Angola Center, helps reconnect the practice with its ancestral African roots while teaching children and youth from Nairobi’s Kibera settlement through arts, cultural education and community empowerment programmes. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) A man wearing a face mask walks past a mural along a street in New Delhi on November 17, 2026. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) A herder performs with his camel at a dance competition during the annual Camel Fair in Pushkar, in India’s desert state of Rajasthan on November 18, 2026. (Photo by HIMANSHU SHARMA / AFP) This photograph shows the Sacré-Cœur Basilica in Montmartre district illuminated in red, as part of the “Red Week”, an event organised by the Aide à l’Église en Détresse (AED) association, to raise awareness to the plight of the Christian population persecuted for their faith, in Paris on November 18, 2026. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) Cosplayers pose for a picture in a shopping mall in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong province, on November 17, 2026. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP) An aerial view shows the Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar on November 17, 2026. (Photo by Salahuddin Ahmed / AFP) Cars pass giant billboards advertising the upcoming release of the video game Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) in Melbourne on November 18, 2026. US studio Rockstar Games allowed gamers to begin downloading its much-anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” on November 10 ahead of enabling consoles to play the game on November 19. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)