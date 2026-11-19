The bust is a significant victory against the illicit drug trade.

Police have dismantled a suspected R100 million drug manufacturing operation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), arresting a 31-year-old man and seizing large quantities of mandrax, precursor chemicals and specialised equipment.

Officers made the grim discovery during an intelligence-driven raid on a clandestine laboratory near Kranskop on Wednesday.

Illicit drugs

In a significant victory against the illicit drug trade, the drug bust was a collaborative inter-provincial operation spearheaded by the Hawks South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau team and Kranskop South African Police Service (Saps).

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the clandestine drug laboratory was discovered in Umvoti near Kranskop.

“The police operation, which dismantled a substantial drug manufacturing operation, resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect and the seizure of drugs, chemicals and equipment valued at over R100million.

“The success follows a thorough investigation into the proliferation of illicit drugs across provinces. Acting on intelligence, the multi-disciplinary team coordinated their efforts to target the location linked to the suspect,” Mogale said.

Drug lab

Mogale added that the operation led officers to an address in Umvoti, where a search of the suspect’s premises and vehicle resulted in the seizure of mandrax tablets.

“Seized items included a tablet press, various chemicals used in the manufacturing of illicit drugs, drug manufacturing equipment, and a quantity of mandrax powder as well as finished mandrax tablets worth an estimated R100 million.”

The arrested suspect is to make his first appearance at Kranskop Magistrate Court on 20 November 2026, facing a charge of contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act, Act 140 of 1992 including manufacturing of illicit drugs.

Police said the investigations are continuing.

Picture: Saps

Drug traffickers

On Monday, three suspected drug traffickers were arrested near Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga, after a dramatic police chase ended in a crash.

Police seized 411kg of dagga worth an estimated R3 million from a Toyota Hilux that overturned while fleeing officers.

Two vehicles were confiscated, and investigations are continuing, with police not ruling out further arrests. Provincial Police Commissioner Apaphia Modise praised officers for the successful operation