24 hours in pictures: MaXhosa Africa at Paris Fashion Week and dogs rescued from a meat farm in South Korea

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring a MaXhosa Africa creation on the runway at Paris Fashion Week, suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya appearing in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court, the aftermath of devastating floods in Nepal, and dogs being rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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A model presents a creation by MaXhosa Africa for the Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) Dogs look out from a cage at a dog meat farm during a rescue event involving the closure of the farm organised by the animal protection group “Humane World for Animals” in Gangjin County on September 29, 2026. Around 40 dogs were rescued from a dog meat farm in Gangjin on September 29, in what Humane World for Animals said was its final dog farm rescue before South Korea’s ban on dog meat takes full effect in February 2027, with the dogs due to be transported to the United States for adoption. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) Suspended Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya appears at Randburg Magistrate’s Court for formal bail application on September 29, 2026 in Randburg, South Africa. Sibiya faces five charges including rape, trafficking in persons and the sexual grooming of a child. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) Students in traditional Punjabi dresses take selfies after their performance during the ‘Giddha’ folk dance competition at a university in Amritsar on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Victor Rampedi appears at Thembisa Magistrate’s Court on September 29, 2026 in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. The suspect is accused of the murder of Ntombifuthi Nxumalo, whose body was discovered at Mooifontein Cemetery in Thembisa. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti) A man rides a motorbike carrying boxes across Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP) A man walks past a mural titled “RUN” by artist Alexsandro Palombo depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and politician Gadi Eisenkot wearing bulletproof vests and carrying batons as they chase Bart Simpson, portrayed as a young Hamas fighter, in Tel Aviv on September 29, 2026. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) An aerial view shows damaged houses covered in sludge in the aftermath of the August 26 flash flood, at Betrawati Bazaar in Nepal’s Rasuwa district on September 28, 2026. The Himalayan nation suffered one of the worst catastrophes in its history late last month when a tsunami-like flood, triggered by a high-altitude glacial mountain collapse along the Nepal-China border, cut a swathe of destruction claiming more than 1,400 lives and leaving 5,000 unaccounted for. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP) A staff member looks out a window onboard an Etihad Rail train on September 29, 2026, during the inaugural passenger service connecting from Abu Dhabi’s Mohamed Bin Zayed City station to Dubai’s Yalayis station. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Pope Leo XIV kneels during a mass at Saint-Etienne de Metz Cathedral, in Metz, northeastern France on September 28, 2026 on the last day of his visit to France. (Photo by Simone Risoluti / VATICAN MEDIA / AFP) Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala and co-accused appears at Pretoria Regional Court for the Medicare tender fraud and corruption case on September 29, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The suspects face charges including corruption, money laundering and fraud in relation to alleged irregularities in the Medicare 24 Tshwane District contract. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) A boy looks out of a vehicle window during a mass funeral at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on September 29, 2026, following the recovery of 41 bodies from the rubble of a residential building hit in an Israeli strike at the start of the war in October 2023. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP) Pedestrians cross a road using umbrellas at the Shinjuku district in Tokyo on September 29, 2026, as strong Typhoon Surigae approaches Japan. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP) Dogs enjoy their meal during the Grand Dinner for Dogs, organized by French chef Thierry Marx, at the Carnavalet Museum in Paris on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP) China’s Zheng Jiuyuan competes in the men’s 3m springboard final diving event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 29, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) Canadian singer Celine Dion performs on the runway during the l’Oreal Paris for the Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

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