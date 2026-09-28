24 hours in pictures: Tyla at the MTV VMAs, East Rand GBV protest and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring South African singer Tyla at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, residents and members of Abahlali baseMjondolo protesting against gender-based violence and femicide outside the Kempton Park police station, smoke rising following Israeli-controlled explosions in southern Lebanon, and Orthodox Jewish men praying at the Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem during Sukkot. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Tyla at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards held at Peacock Theater at L.A. Live on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto) (Photo by Image Press Agency / NurPhoto via AFP) Residents of Ekurhuleni, women, and members of Abahlali baseMjondolo movement demonstrate outside the Kempton Park police station, 28 September 2026, against gender based violence and femicide, following a spree of murders across the East Rand. Additionally, among their grievances, the group alleged GBV cases are not taken seriously when opened, that protection orders are not enforced, dockets disappear and no feedback is given to families and police response time in shack settlements is extremely slow. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A firefighter tackles a blaze engulfing a building of the Ukrainian Academy of Science which was hit by a Russian drone in the centre of Kyiv on September 28, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) Residents carry supplies while navigating floodwater in Bang Kapi district in Bangkok on September 28, 2026. Eight people have died in flooding in Thailand since September 16, although none in the capital Bangkok which declared a disaster this weekend following heavy rains, the government said on September 28. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) A person walks near Grand Central terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York City on September 27, 2026. A powerful autumnal storm lashed the heavily populated US Northeast corridor with wind, rain and large waves, knocking out power for thousands and killing at least one person. Nor’easters, as storms like these are known, can cause billions of dollars in damage as they bring torrential rain, sometimes snow, strong winds and heavy storm surge flooding to large swaths of the US East Coast. The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday morning that the storm was “slowly weakening” after causing days of havoc up and down the East Coast. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) Orthodox Jewish men pray before the Bab al-Qattanin (Cotton Merchants) gate of the Aqsa compound during morning prayers for Sukkot, the Feast of the Tabernacles, in the old city of Jerusalem on September 28, 2026. Thousands of Jews annually make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem during the week-long harvest holiday of Sukkot, which commemorates the desert wanderings of the Israelites after the biblical exodus according to Jewish tradition. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP) SpaceX Starship Flight 14 launches at SpaceX Starbase in Starbase, Texas on September 28, 2026. Flight 14 is planned to be the first to send Starship into orbit around the Earth as well as deploy Starlink satellites. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula appears at Gauteng High Court for a trial on September 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. It is reported that Mapisa-Nqakula faces corruption charges for allegedly soliciting R4.5 million in bribes from a Defence Force contractor between 2016 and 2019. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu) A damaged motorcycle sits on the Kisapanadi Bridge following a military airstrike on a market and the bridge in Kyauktaw, Western Rakhine state on September 28, 2026. A military airstrike on a market in western Myanmar killed 33 people on September 28 and wounded 36 more, a rebel faction which controls the area said in a statement. (Photo by AFP) Kwa Mai Mai Traditional Market food stall traders work beside a mural of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu beneath an elevated highway overpass near Johannesburg’s Maboneng Precinct, 28 September 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen This photograph taken from the southern Lebanese village of Hanniyeh shows smoke rising from the site of a series of Israeli controlled explosions in the nearby village of al-Mansouri on September 28, 2026. Violence declined following a June framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel and a wider US-Iran deal, but Israel has continued to carry out attacks on its northern neighbour. (Photo by Kawnat HAJU / AFP) A dancer wearing a King Kong costume performs during a “Convite,” a traditional dance festival in Guatemala City on September 27, 2026. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) A model presents a creation by Weinsanto for the Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 28, 2026. (Photo by SIMON WOHLFAHRT / AFP) This aerial image shows beachgoers gather around a whale carcass that washed ashore at City Beach in Perth on September 28, 2026. The carcass attracted public attention as local authorities monitored the site and assessed the circumstances surrounding the whale’s death. (Photo by Antony DICKSON / AFP) An Afghan burqa-clad woman knocks on a house door in the 6th district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar on September 28, 2026. (Photo by Sanaullah SEIAM / AFP)

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