24 hours in pictures: SAMWU marches in Johannesburg, Haiti searches through rubble and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring South African Municipal Workers’ Union members marching to Johannesburg’s City Manager’s Office over unpaid salary benefits, workers preparing a massive Day of the Dead altar in Mexico City, people searching through debris in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and the scene of a fire in Seoul’s Guryong shanty village. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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South African Municipal Workers’ Union (SAMWU) members march to City Manager’s Office demanding payment of Political Facilitated Agreements (PFA) benefits agreed upon in 2016 on October 27, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The union is demanding that the City immediately honor the 2016 PFA, which was designed to resolve long-standing historical salary disparities among municipal workers. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) A church’s cross tower is seen at the scene of a fire in the shanty village of Guryong on the outskirts of Gangnam district in Seoul on October 27, 2026 (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Benoni resident Helen Nkadimeng poses for a photograph with a replica of a rock python at the Johannesburg Zoo, 27 October 2026, during a celebration organised by Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo (JCPZ) in partnership with #67BlanketsForNelsonMandela for residents aged 60 and older. The event celebrates care, creativity and companionship, with activities including live acoustic music, knitting and crocheting, and assistance with applications for senior citizen benefits offered by the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen The moon rises over the city of Saint-Malo, western France, a few days before the start of the 13th Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe, on October 27, 2026. From Saint-Malo in Brittany to Pointe-à-Pitre in Guadeloupe, 115 skippers across 6 classes will take the start on November 1, 2026, in this solo transatlantic sailing race. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) Workers prepare the massive Day of the Dead altar at the Zocalo square in Mexico City on October 26, 2026, ahead of its unveiling on October 29. On November 2, Mexicans celebrate the Day of the Dead, a tradition honoring deceased relatives and loved ones. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP) A pedestrian walks at roadside during the early morning, in Chennai on October 27, 2026. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP) People search through piles of debris in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 27, 2026. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP) A flamingo sleeps at his enclosure at the zoo of Dortmund, western Germany, on October 26, 2026. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) An Embraer E190LR aircraft of Swiss airline Helvetic airways flies past the Waning gibbous moon over Frankfurt am Main, western Germany on October 27, 2026, one day after full moon, also known as Hunter’s moon. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Spain and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas and England and Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane pose with their trophies on stage after receiving their Ballon d’Or awards for the best female and male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) A truck is pictured in flooded waters after heavy rains in north of Guayaquil, Ecuador on October 26, 2026. (Photo by MARCOS PIN / AFP) A South African cricket supporter shows a poster towards Australia’s supporters on day one of the third Test match between South Africa and Australia at Newlands stadium in Cape Town on October 27, 2026. (Photo by Marco Longari / AFP) An Afghan samosa vendor looks on as people fly kites at the Nadir Khan hilltop overlooking the city of Kabul on October 26, 2026. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP)