24 hours in pictures: Spain train collision, Russian drone strike in Ukraine and more

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring emergency services at the scene of a collision between two trains in Spain, a Ukrainian firefighter tackling a blaze after a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo launching the National Results Operations Centre in Johannesburg, and police firing tear gas at protesters displaced by gang violence in Haiti. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Emergency services are seen at the site of a train collision between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) Primrose residents collect water from water trucks in Germiston, 28 October 2026, amid intermittent water supply and low water pressure caused by ongoing Rand Water pumping failures and repeated electrical trips. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A Ukrainian firefighter extinguishes a blaze at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on October 28, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) Burnt-out buildings are seen a day after a fire in the Guryong Village in Seoul on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo delivers an address at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg, 28 October 2026, during the launch of the National Results Operations Centre. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen EFF member with a T-shirt with the slogan Voetsek Afriforum at the Tshwane Municipal Election Debate at UNISA Main Campus on October 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The debate focused on service delivery and basic infrastructure, water tanker scandals and allegations, coalition stability and governance, financial management and debt and local security and by-law enforcement in Tshwane as South Africa’s administrative capital. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Indonesian soldiers, tasked with fighting forest and land fires, celebrate as it rains in Banjar Baru, South Kalimantan province on October 28, 2026, following months of forest and land fires. (Photo by MUDA SAGALA / AFP) KwaZulu-Natal swimmer Nerisha Mehta competes in the women’s 50-metre breaststroke final during swimming selection trials at Rachel Finlayson Pool in Durban, 25 October 2026. Mehta also competed in the 50-metre freestyle and backstroke events and secured selection to represent South Africa as part of the South Africa-India Friendship Team at the inaugural World Girmitiya Games in Kolkata, India, in January 2027, after finishing among the top two athletes in her category. The trials were organised by the Consulate General of India in Durban, following athletics and football selection events earlier that Sunday, with athletes from KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and Western Cape taking part. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal A Buddhist monk wearing a colourful silk robe and a deity mask performs during the Thiksey Gustor festival at the Thiksey monastery in India’s Ladakh region on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Mohd Arhaan ARCHER / AFP) Police officers throw tear gas as people displaced by gang violence demonstrate against the government in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 27, 2026. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP) A Singapore Airlines Airbus A380-841 flies past Frankfurt’s television tower in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 27, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) People visit the General Cemetery in La Paz on October 27, 2026, ahead of All Saints’ Day celebrations. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP) The Hunter’s Moon rises above the JPMorgan Chase Building in Manhattan in New York on October 27, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)