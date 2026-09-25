PICTURES: Gripens, Rooivalk and SANDF forces take centre stage at AAD 2026

From high-speed fighter jets to helicopters and military vehicles, AAD 2026 offered a striking display of aviation and military might at AFB Waterkloof.

Last week, the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 exhibition brought together military and civilian aviation, defence technology and security industries at AFB Waterkloof in Centurion.

Running from 16 to 20 September, the event featured aerial displays and static exhibitions showcasing some of the South African Air Force’s capabilities, including Gripen fighter jets and Rooivalk attack helicopters, alongside ground-based equipment and personnel from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

AAD 2026 provided an opportunity for defence companies, military delegations and the public to see aircraft, vehicles, equipment and demonstrations highlighting modern aerospace and defence capabilities.

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A Denel Rooivalk attack helicopter is seen at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripen and hawk jets and the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The South African Air Force and South African National Defence Force take part in a capability demonstration at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Atlas Oryx Multirole Helicopter is seen at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The South African Air Force and South African National Defence Force take part in a capability demonstration at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Two paratroopers parachute during the South African Air Force and South African National Defence Force capability demonstration at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A Denel Rooivalk attack helicopter is seen at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripen and hawk jets and the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Puma Energy Flying Lions aerobatic team flies vintage North American Harvard AT-6 propeller aircraft at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The South African Police Service (SAPS) Air Wing and Flying Squad featured live tactical displays and high-speed pursuit demonstrations at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A Rooikat 76 MK1D takes part in a capability demonstration at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Atlas Oryx Multirole Helicopter lifts troops from a capability demonstration at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Three SAAB Gripen jets are seen at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including the gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The Sling Formation Team performed an action-packed smoke show featuring three aircraft – the Sling 2, Sling TSi, and Sling High Wing at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The SAAB Gripen jet is seen at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including the gripens and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A Lockheed C-130 Hercules fires off flares at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2026 expo, 19 September 2026, at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. The expo serves as Africa’s premier aerospace and defense exhibition, showcasing air, land, and sea technologies. Saturday and Sunday featured a public airshow including gripen and hawk jets, as well as the Roovalk helicopter, among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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