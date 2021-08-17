Multimedia
17 Aug 2021
WATCH: Art and nature merge in mesmerising exhibition

Japanese art collective teamLab launches a visually spectacular exhibition, propelling a forest in the southwest island of Kyushu to come alive with lights and colourful projections.

During an art media preview, trees and rocks are seen lit up by lights with ever-changing imagery ranging from blooming flowers, simulated waterfalls and traditional calligraphy.

“Sometimes people think digital art and nature are completely against each other, but at same time, we think digital and nature are quite easy to merge, because our paint is light so we don’t destroy the nature itself, we don’t paint on original trees or rocks,” says teamLab member Takashi Ku.

WATCH: Nature merged with art

