What Holomisa told US ambassador Bozell about ‘white genocide’

Bozell has been meeting various sectors of society to gauge the lay of the land.

Bantu Holomisa, the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and deputy minister of defence and military veterans, has appealed to the United States (US) Ambassador to South Africa, Leo Brent Bozell, to use his time in the country to verify negative reports about the nation’s domestic policies.

The ambassador arrived in South Africa last month and has been meeting with various stakeholders, including political parties and civil society, as part of his assimilation into his new role.

Bozell and Holomisa met in Pretoria on Monday. At this meeting, Holomisa addressed allegations of ‘white genocide’ in South Africa, a belief that has been perpetuated by US President Donald Trump.

“You arrive in South Africa at a time when relations between our two countries are experiencing a measure of strain. Yet, it is precisely during such moments that dialogue becomes even more important.

“South Africans were taken aback by accusations of genocide and uncompensated land grabs, all purportedly carried out by our government, which spread widely within the international community.

“As you embark on this programme of engaging with South Africans, you have the advantage of directly verifying the authenticity of these allegations,” said Holomisa.

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Trade relations

Holomisa also spoke about the importance of South Africa’s relationship with the US amid current tensions affecting trade between the two countries.

“In that regard, we wish to acknowledge and thank the South African delegation that continues to engage constructively with the United States on key matters of mutual interest, particularly the discussions around the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

“These engagements, led by our minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Honourable Parks Tau, are vital for maintaining strong economic cooperation between our nations,” he said.

Apartheid South Africa

Holomisa also acknowledged the role that the US played in the fight against apartheid before the first democratic elections in South Africa.

“Indeed, the United States played an important role in the global effort to bring an end to apartheid. Through sanctions and engagement in international forums, including the United Nations, the international community, with the United States as a key actor, stood alongside the people of South Africa in the struggle for freedom. In 1994, South Africa emerged from a painful history marked by racism and division.

“Yet, through the leadership of figures such as President Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo, and through negotiations with the then National Party government, our country chose a peaceful resolution to conflict.

“That decision spared our nation and many others the tragedy of further bloodshed,” he said.

Despite Holomisa paying tribute to their role in fighting against segregation in South Africa, the Trump administration has spoken out against transformation laws in South Africa. They have also accused South Africa of victimising minority groups in the country.

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