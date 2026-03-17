How 12 hour days, bucket toilets, and R27.58 are breaking the women who feed us

'I gave my life to that farm, and now we have nothing,' said a woman farmer from the 2025 CGE report.

For South African women in the agricultural sector, an hourly wage of R27.58 buys a life of painful neglect in Western Cape vineyards and the dairy stalls of the Free State and Gauteng.

Though agriculture is a significant sector of the global economy and women farmer workers play a vital role in food production and supply chain, they often face discrimination, exploitation, and unequal treatment in terms of wages, working conditions, and access to resources and opportunities.

These are the findings of the recently-released 2025 Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) report.

Housing

The report reveals that farm accommodations are often overcrowded, forcing multiple families into cramped quarters without privacy or basic amenities.

Poor maintenance, inadequate ventilation, and subpar sanitation is the daily hell of women living in these homes.

“Health is a major concern because we tend to relieve ourselves inside the house, in a bucket, and not use the designated toilets because one is afraid of going out at night because of possible violations,” said a Free State farmer.

“We work in the fields for hours, and there are no toilets nearby. Sometimes you have to hold it in the whole day. It’s not right, especially for us as women,” said another.

They also noted struggling during menstruation.

“In our farm area, we reside in a dormitory-type of housing. We have a lady who does our laundry and also cleans our rooms, but we notice that this is done once a day, and she is the only cleaning lady in this entire farm dwelling,” said a Gauteng participant.

“I have stayed here for more than 18 years, and my roof has had a water leak for about six years. I’ve reported the matter numerous times, but I gave up. The least I can do is put plastic over it to protect myself.

“All these managers and owners care about is getting the work done on the farms, not taking care of where we live,” said a Western Cape farmer about poor maintenance.

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Evictions

Evictions are no exception. Women farm workers who had lived on farms for generations suddenly became uprooted, with no alternative housing provided.

“After my husband passed, they told me I had no right to stay. I worked there for 23 years, but they cut the water, stopped paying me, and forced me to leave. Where was I supposed to go?” said one participant.

“My kids had to stop school because we had to move. Now we live in a shack with no water. I gave my life to that farm, and now we have nothing,” another worker recounted.

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Working hours, remuneration, and pay gaps

Women often find themselves relegated to low-wage, informal employment with minimal job security and benefits.

“We are paid by the day, and sometimes if there’s no work, there’s no pay. The permanent workers have it better, but even they don’t earn enough”.

The 2024/25 national minimum wage of R27.58 per hour translates to a monthly salary of R4 412.80.

“Every year, it’s the same harvest time; we work for a few months, and then we go home and wait. No pension, no benefits. They say we’re just seasonal, but for some of us, this has been life for ten years.”

Seasonal and informal labour systems often exclude women from essential social protections like the UIF and pension plans.

“I’ve worked here for 35 years, and I’m still doing the same job I started with. There is no growth, no retirement fund, nothing to show for the years I’ve put in,” a Gauteng farmer said.

“Just because you’re permanent doesn’t mean you feel secure. You can be changed, shifted, or even dismissed,” stressed another worker.

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Benefits

Many pregnant workers perform heavy-duty tasks to delay disclosing their pregnancy, risking their health and their babies’ lives.

Employers deny paid maternity leave, forcing workers to claim UIF benefits through a lengthy, delayed process that often causes financial strain via split or inconsistent payments.

“Sometimes UIF pays you for two months at once, or they give you all four months’ money in one go, but it’s never consistent,” a Gauteng worker explained.

“That makes it hard to manage the money properly. And the amount they give you isn’t even half of your usual wage. Imagine trying to survive on that.

“We really wish our farm owner could pay us at least something during maternity, it would make a big difference,” she said.

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“The crazy thing is that we don’t have maternity leave, but the owner provides breastfeeding breaks-one hour in total during a nine-hour shift, taken in two 30-minute intervals, especially for those who live on the farm,” complained a Western Cape vineyard worker.

Following the implementation of the minimum wage, many farm workers experienced the withdrawal of various unofficial benefits that had previously been part of their compensation.

These included essentials like bread and flour, as well as contributions towards their electricity bills for housing provided on the farm.

Unions view this change as a retaliatory move by employers reluctant to comply with new minimum wage requirements.

Working conditions

According to the report, severe physical exhaustion, extended hours, and inadequate workplace protections are the bread and butter for most farm workers.

Workers perform labour-intensive, repetitive tasks such as picking fruit, milking livestock, and processing raw materials, often in extreme weather. Either enduring sweltering heat or the bitter cold, with little to no opportunity for rest or recuperation.

During peak agricultural seasons, the intensity of their workload dramatically increases. Employers often force women to work 10 to 12 hours daily without structured schedules or overtime pay. The lack of breaks contributes to their fatigue and increases the risk of injury.

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In cases of work-related injuries or illnesses, there are either limited-hours clinics charging an R5 consultation fee with free medication, or no clinics nearby, forcing the use of private doctors, which employers cover half of.

“One thing we are grateful for is that if you are referred to a doctor or hospital, the owner covers the cost for two visits per year. However, the amount is deducted from our salaries over a certain period,” expressed a Western Cape farmer.

Unfortunately, some farm workers reported that when they require medical attention, farm owners expect them to return to work immediately after their clinic visits. As a result, many workers choose not to return to work, forfeiting their wages for the day because they are too unwell or exhausted from walking.

Violence

Many participants reported feeling unsafe in their work environments. Particularly when forced to navigate isolated areas and long commutes on foot.

“Just around the corner, as we walk to the main road, there are informal settlements, and we suspect that some criminals reside there.

“We feel unsafe and threatened, especially when walking alone or taking chances,” a Gauteng farmer shared about their route to the bus station.

Inadequate transport infrastructure leaves many vulnerable during these journeys, especially in low-light conditions or during inclement weather.

“The challenge is both in the morning and afternoon. When we knock off, it is usually dark, and we walk to the main road to access taxis. We get to our homes very late and tired, as there are delays and traffic as well,” said a vineyard worker.

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One participant described how unsafe she felt even among the men they work alongside.

“When we go to the bushes to relieve ourselves, they can also come and look at us. There is no security and safety, making us more vulnerable to either rape or any assaults,” she said.

Many women expressed fear of potential job loss, which significantly discourages them from reporting instances of harassment or abuse.

Land ownership

Women are denied land ownership and control, which limits their independence and economic security.

They find themselves reliant on male family members to gain access to farming opportunities, which limits their autonomy and decision-making power.

An exploratory study on women and gender inequality in South Africa, commissioned by the Western Cape provincial government and conducted in 2020, revealed that women own only 21% of farmland.

“Being a woman farm owner is not child’s play. I get threats from my own family who, at times, can’t wait for me to give up or fail, and they use that against me,” said a Free State farm owner.

Women, at the same time, comprise 52% of the seasonal agricultural workforce and 34% of the permanent workforce. Just 16% of farm managers are women, and among full-time female farm workers, 69% hold administrative positions.

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“As a woman, owning land is very problematic. You either face challenges or discouragement from your own family, as they don’t believe a woman can own hectares of land and run a farm.

“I struggle as a woman who inherited land from my grandfather. However, I constantly receive negative comments from my brothers, who often make decisions that override my authority. They believe they are the rightful heirs, and therefore, all major decisions should revolve around them,” said another Free State farm owner.

“Access to markets where we can sell our produce is also a challenge. I don’t understand why crops grown by men would be considered different from those grown by women.

“Discrimination is also evident in farmers’ predominantly male-dominated meetings, making it difficult for women’s voices to be heard,” said another farmer from the same province.

Insufficient data

“The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, Rural Development does not provide recent gender disaggregated statistics on land ownership in its annual report or on its website, making it challenging to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issue,” said Jamela Hovini, head of research at CGE.

“Similarly, the Department of Cooperative Governments and Traditional Affairs also lacks data on communal land allocated to women for agricultural purposes, further contributing to the data gap.”

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