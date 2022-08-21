IN PICTURES: The crowning of the Zulu king

Michel Bega

During customary procedures Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 47, succeeded to the throne that had previously been held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini.

Men and women in vibrant traditional garb gathered in front of the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, a small hamlet in the southeast province of KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu heartland, from early in the morning to honour the new monarch.

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu tribes women gather during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini?s traditional crowning ceremony of the new but disputed Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. Picture: GCIS

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) stands with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022.

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu tribes men gather during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini?s traditional crowning ceremony of the new but disputed Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. Picture: GCIS

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu tribes men gather during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini?s traditional crowning ceremony of the new but disputed Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. Picture: GCIS

Young men perform a stick fight during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban.

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu tribes women gather during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini?s traditional crowning ceremony of the new but disputed Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. Picture: GCIS

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (L) pictured during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini?s traditional crowning ceremony, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. Picture: GCIS

A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu tribes men gather during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini's traditional crowning ceremony of the new but disputed Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. Picture: GCIS

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C), looks on during his coronoation as the new King at the Amazulu nation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace at Kwa-Nongoma some 300 kilometres north of Durban, on August 20, 2022. Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members drag a cow for slaughter in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Traditional clad women sing and dance during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. The Amazulu Royal House, opposants to the coronation of new King Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Amabutho ( Zulu Regiments ), attend the celebration of the coronation of their new King (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. People climb on the kraal to hava a view of the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Young Zulu maidens and Amabutho (Zulu regiments) sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Amabutho (Zulu regiments) look on as they celebrate the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. A woman reacts as Amabutho (Zulu regiments) members sing and chant in celebration of the coronation of their new king Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini Queen Zola Mafu sings and dances during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Members of the Nigerian Union of South Africa (NUSA) carry a framed picture during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. A member of the Zulu Royal family gestures during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. A traditional clad woman marches during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Young women gesture during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. A traditional clad woman stands during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Amabutho (Zulu Regiments) sing and dance during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Colorfull dressed women from various cultures gesture during the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Members of the Shembe Church attend the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Colouful clad women attend the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban. Women adjust their attire as they attend the celebration of the coronation of their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini (not pictured) on August 20, 2022 at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban.

