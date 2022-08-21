Multimedia

Michel Bega
Multimedia Editor
1 minute read
21 Aug 2022
7:50 pm

IN PICTURES: The crowning of the Zulu king

Michel Bega

The coronation of the new king in South Africa's richest and most powerful traditional monarchy brought thousands of people to the Zulu royal house on Saturday.

King of Amazulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini (C) holds a spear as he sings with Amabutho (Zulu regiments) during his coronation at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Kwa-Nongoma 300km north of Durban on August 20, 2022. - Thousands of people gathered at the Zulu royal palace in South Africa on August 20, 2022, for the coronation of the new king in the country's richest and most influential traditional monarchy. Misuzulu Zulu, 47, is set to succeed his father, Goodwill Zwelithini, who died in March last year after 50 years in charge but a bitter succession dispute threatens to overshadow the ceremony. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

During customary procedures Misuzulu kaZwelithini, 47, succeeded to the throne that had previously been held by his late father, Goodwill Zwelithini.

Men and women in vibrant traditional garb gathered in front of the marble palace on the hills of Nongoma, a small hamlet in the southeast province of KwaZulu-Natal, the Zulu heartland, from early in the morning to honour the new monarch.

