PICTURES: Green Day rock Johannesburg
Grammy Award winning US rock band Green Day impresses South African fans with a set including Basket Case and American Idiot.
Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
In their first South African performance, Green Day thrilled Joburg audiences with a two hour set that included hits from throughout their career.
Green Day headlined the Big Concerts Calabash South Africa event performing alongside The Offspring and local favourites Fokofpolisiekar.
The three bands will perform next at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday.
