Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

20 Jan 2025

02:14 pm

PICTURES: Green Day rock Johannesburg

Grammy Award winning US rock band Green Day impresses South African fans with a set including Basket Case and American Idiot.

green day

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In their first South African performance, Green Day thrilled Joburg audiences with a two hour set that included hits from throughout their career.

Green Day headlined the Big Concerts Calabash South Africa event performing alongside The Offspring and local favourites Fokofpolisiekar.

The three bands will perform next at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday.

green day
Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Music fans react during a performance by Green Day, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Green Day perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Drummer Tre Cool from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Bass guitarist Mike Dirnt from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
green day
Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
A music fan reacts during a performance by Fokofpolisiekar, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh and Francois Van Coke perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
fokofpolisiekar
Fokofpolisiekar performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

