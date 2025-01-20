PICTURES: Green Day rock Johannesburg

Grammy Award winning US rock band Green Day impresses South African fans with a set including Basket Case and American Idiot.

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

In their first South African performance, Green Day thrilled Joburg audiences with a two hour set that included hits from throughout their career.

Green Day headlined the Big Concerts Calabash South Africa event performing alongside The Offspring and local favourites Fokofpolisiekar.

The three bands will perform next at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Thursday.

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Music fans react during a performance by Green Day, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Green Day perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Drummer Tre Cool from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bass guitarist Mike Dirnt from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A music fan reacts during a performance by Fokofpolisiekar, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Wynand Myburgh and Francois Van Coke perform, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar’s Francois Van Coke performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Fokofpolisiekar performs, 19 January 2025, at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

