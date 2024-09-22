48 hours in pictures, 22 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

This aerial view taken on September 21, 2024, shows snow covering the town of Warden, Free State province, South Africa. Unusually heavy snowfall caused major disruption on South Africa’s roads on September 21 with people still stranded at midday after spending the night stuck in their vehicles. The key N3 highway linking Johannesburg and the east coast city of Durban was one of the worst affected and several portions were closed, with even detours impassible, officials said. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring snowfall in South Africa in Spring, the solar powered car of the Twente Solar team from Holland taking part in the 8th and the final day of the Sasol Solar Challenge near Franschhoek, a traditional Isicathamiya group performing a traditional song and dance at the Natal Playhouse Theatre, and storms in Japan. Artists perform during the premiere of ‘Gadir, the resurgence of the Phoenicians’, a show by La Fura dels Baus company on the beach of La Caleta, in Cadiz, Spain, 21 September 2024 (issued on 22 September 2024). Picture: EPA-EFE/Roman Rios The solar powered car of the Twente Solar team from Holland, takes part in the 8th and the final day of the Sasol Solar Challenge near Franschhoek, about 70km from Cape Town, on September 20, 2024. – The eight-day event sees international and South African teams with solar-powered cars, vying to rack up as much distance as they can on roads and loops between Pretoria and Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP) Members of the South African Nation Defence Force (SANDF) along with attendees look at a demonstration quadruped robot at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Trade and Exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria on September 21, 2024. (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP) A traditional Isicathamiya group performs a traditional song and dance on stage at the Natal Playhouse Theatre during the 2024 edition of the Isicathamiya Festival in Durban, on September 21, 2024. (Photo by Rajesh JANTILAL / AFP) Norick Bloedorn (kask czerwony) of Germany, Tom Brennan(blue helmet) of United Kingdom and Robert Chmiel (white) of Poland in action during the fourth tournament of the European Speedway Individual Championship series in Chorzow, Poland, 21 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/Jarek Praszkiewicz Houses are damaged by driftwood following floods in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 22 September 2024. In the morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted a heavy rain emergency warning for Suzu, Wajima, and Noto towns with landslides and floods after torrential rain hit the area on 21 September. According to the latest reports from Ishikawa prefecture, one is dead and at least ten are missing in the area already devastated by the major New Year’s Day earthquake. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS Driftwood is blocked under a bridge in Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, 22 September 2024. In the morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency lifted a heavy rain emergency warning for Suzu, Wajima and Noto towns with landslides and floods after torrential rain hit the area since 21 September. According to latest reports from Ishikawa prefecture, one is dead and at least ten are missing in the area already devastated by the major New Year’s Day earthquake. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS The funeral service of poet James Matthews (95) at St Georges Cathedral on September 21, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The renowned poet worked against South Africa’s repressive and racist system of apartheid, which resulted in him being relentlessly harassed, detained by police and his work banned. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A model walks the runway during the Bottega Veneta collection show at Milan’s Fashion Week Womenswear Spring / Summer 2025, on September 21, 2024 in Milan. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) A worker walks past freshly-dyed ‘Kalawa threads’, a traditional sacred orange-yellow thread used in Hindu rituals, ahead of the Navratri festival at Lalgopalganj village in Prayagraj on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP) A women carries a human-sized election placard depicting Brandenburg’s State Premier and top candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) Dietmar Woidke, during the Brandenburg state elections Potsdam, at the venue of the party’s electoral evening, on September 22, 2024. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) Munich player Harry Kane (R) and his wife Katie Goodland (L) pose as they attend the 189th edition of the Oktoberfest beer and amusement festival in Munich, Germany, 22 September 2024. The 2024 Oktoberfest runs from 21 September to 06 October 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin (TOP R) crosses the Millau Viaduct during a traffic-free day to mark the 20th anniversary of its construction, in Millau, southwestern France, on September 22, 2024. Completed in 2004, the Millau Viaduct is the tallest bridge in the world: the largest of its seven pillars rises to 343 metres (1,130 feet) above ground level. Designed by British Architect Norman Forster, this stunning feat of engineering stretches for 2.46 kilometres (1.6 miles) above the valley of the river Tarn, near Millau, in Southern France. (Photo by Matthieu RONDEL / AFP) Models walk the runway at the during the Durban Fashion Fair ( DFF) in Durban over the weekend. The DFF is one of the leading Fashion Events in Africa. Now in it’s seventh year, the 4 day event includes workshops, shows and emerging of local and international designers. The fashion fair aims to expose emerging fashion designers to potential buyers and to promote access to opportunities and economic development. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Brazilian singer Gabi Amarantos performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in the Rio 2016 Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 21, 2024. (Photo by Daniel RAMALHO / AFP) MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 20 September 2024