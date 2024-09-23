24 hours in pictures, 23 September 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) participate in a conflict simulation at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Trade and Exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof at Waterkloof Air Force Base on September 22, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The exhibition is Africa’s only aerospace and defence expo that combines both a trade exhibition and an air show. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring members of the South African National Defence Force participating in a conflict simulation at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 Trade and Exhibition at Air Force Base Waterkloof, South African fibre artist and lecturer Odirile Khune Motsiri working in his studio at the Pretoria Art Museum, a Russian gymnast posing at the Red Square in front of the Kremlin’s Spasskaya tower, and Lebanese people fleeing with their cars from southern Lebanon towards Sidon and Beirut. A general view of the statue of (Stephanus Johannes Paulus Kruger) better known as Paul Kruger at Church Square in Pretoria on September 23, 2024. Kruger was a South African politician. He was one of the dominant political and military figures in 19th-century South Africa, and State President of the South African Republic from 1883 to 1900. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) Gold medalist Remco Evenepoel of Belgium kisses his girlfriend after winning the Men’s Elite Individual Time Trial race at the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland, 22 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER A picture taken with a wide lens of Celta de Vigo’s goalkeeper Vicente Guaita conceding the 2-1 by Athletic Club’s Gorka Guruzeta (unseen) during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Athletic Club and Celta de Vigo, in Bilbao, Baesque country, Spain, 22 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO South African fibre artist and lecturer Odirile Khune Motsiri work in his studio at the Pretoria Art Museum on September 23, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. His solo exhibition ‘Threads of Resilience’ was recently hosted at the museum. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) A Russian gymnast poses for a photo at the Red Square in front of the Kremlin’s Spasskaya tower (R) and St. Basil’s cathedral in downtown Moscow, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) People stand at a location overlooking the northern Israeli port city of Haifa on September 23, 2024, amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. – Israel’s military pounded Hezbollah targets in south and east Lebanon on September 23 and said more strikes were coming, warning Lebanese to stay out of harm’s way despite international calls for restraint. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) A Nepalese youth participates in a physical training session, organized by the SS Academy private institute in Kathmandu, Nepal, 22 September 2024 (issued on 23 September 2024). Youth from across the country between 18 and 21 started a three-month private training program in various training institutes in Nepal. The Nepal Army has recruited 280 cadets for the upcoming years. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA Students gather at the ‘Raul Isidro Burgos’ rural school to demonstrate ten years after the disappearance of the 43 from Ayotzinapa, in Tixtla, Guerrero, Mexico, 22 September 2024. Students from all over Mexico gathered at the school to commemorate the tenth anniversary of the disappearance of the 43 young people of the institution along with family members. Picture: EPA-EFE/David Guzman Lebanese people flee with their cars from southern Lebanon towards Sidon and Beirut, at Zahrani-Nabatieh road, in Ghazieh, southern Lebanon, 23 September 2024. Thousands of Lebanese fled southern Lebanon after the Israeli army issued an evacuation warning. The Israeli military announced on 23 September that it launched ‘extensive’ airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Lebanese residents of villages in the Beqaa Valley ‘who are inside or near houses where rockets and weapons are stored’ have been warned to ‘move away immediately! For your safety and protection’, the statement added. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health, at least 182 people have been killed and more than 720 others injured following continued Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanese towns and villages since 23 September morning. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER An artisan prepares to work on idols of Hindu deities at a workshop ahead of religious festival ‘Durga Puja’ in New Delhi on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP) This photograph taken on September 23, 2024, shows the Gravelines nuclear power station. (Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP) Busta Rhymes during the DStv Delicious Festival at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 21, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The international food and music festival is renowned for its incredible lineup of top chefs, food stalls, and live performances. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape) People march to demand agrarian reform and action against the fires affecting the entire country, on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 22 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ISAAC FONTANA Canadian singer Shawn Mendes performs on the last day of the Rock in Rio festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 22 September 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRE COELHO Argentinian President Javier Milei poses for a photograph while visiting the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to ring the Opening Bell in New York, New York, USA, on 23 September 2024. Milei is in New York to attend the annual General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Picture: EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE MORE: 48 hours in pictures, 22 September 2024