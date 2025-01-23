24 hours in pictures, 23 January 2025
Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Emergency vehicles are on the side of the road as flames from the Hughes Fire race up the hill in Castaic, a northwestern neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, on January 22, 2025. A new wildfire erupted north of Los Angeles on January 22, exploding in size and sparking thousands of evacuation orders in a region already staggering from the effects of huge blazes.
Ferocious flames were devouring hillsides near Castaic Lake, spreading rapidly to cover 5,000 acres (2,000 hectares) in just over two hours. The fire was being fanned by strong, dry Santa Ana winds that were racing through the area, pushing a vast pall of smoke and embers ahead of the flames. Evacuations were ordered for 19,000 people all around the lake, which sits around 35 miles north of Los Angeles, and close to the city of Santa Clarita. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Kirsten Neuschafer sails into the V&A Waterfront on January 23, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. Neuschafer made history after becoming the first woman to win the prestigious Golden Globe around the world race. She was the only female sailor to contest the race which required competitors to circumnavigate the globe without the use of modern technology. Last week she was awarded The Duchess of Kent Trophy, an honour bestowed to sailors who display exceptional spirit in the sailing community. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Metropolitan Epiphanius (L), the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), blesses Orthodox icons drawn on armored plates and placed on a symbolic map of Ukraine, during the ‘Altar of Freedom’ art project in Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 January 2025, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The icons were painted on the used armor plates of bulletproof vests which saved the lives of Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline. Every year, on 22 January, Ukraine celebrates the anniversary of the Unification of East and West Ukraine in 1919. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
To judge, or not to judge… A street name sign for Judges Avenue in Windsor East, near Cresta, features a spelling mistake that reads “Judgers Avenue”, seen 23 January 2025, at the intersection with Republic Road. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on January 22, 2025, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) speaks with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (L) during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Volodymyr Zelensky on January 21, 2025 said Europe should develop a joint defence policy and be willing to increase spending to ensure it can guarantee its own security. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)
Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives to attend the funeral of Guillaume Didier, former French minister and head of the Monegasque government, in Monaco on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)
People drive amid heavy air pollution in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 January 2025. Thai authorities are stepping up efforts to prevent and cope with PM2.5 fine dust air pollution, which has been increasing continuously for several days to unhealthy levels. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration ordered almost 200 schools to close in the city area. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
A Pakistani vendor sells peanuts at a peanut market in Peshawar, Pakistan, 23 January 2025. Demand for dried fruits has increased with the onset of winter. Tourists from all over Pakistan come to Peshawar to purchase dried fruits and other items due to price differences between regions of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
A protester carries a mock rocket through a hole in a large Palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian rally in Sana’a, Yemen, 22 January 2025. Yemen’s Houthis have vowed to limit their Red Sea attacks to Israel-linked vessels during a Gaza ceasefire deal reached by Israel and Hamas, threatening to keep up their missile-drone attacks against Israel in support of the Palestinians in case Israel backtracks from it, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has said in a televised speech. Israel and Hamas implemented the first phase of a hostage release and ceasefire deal on 19 January 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
A drone image shows an encampment of tents of displaced Palestinians on the beach in Khan Younis, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, 23 January, 2025. Picture: EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD
Protesters hold a large plush toy reproduction of the Disney’s character Minnie Mouse as they gather near a blocked toll gate of the highway connecting the Mozambican capital Maputo with its largest suburb Matola on January 23, 2025. (Photo by Amilton Neves / AFP)
Firefighters passing-out parade at Lucas van den Berg Sport Field in Pretoria West, 23 January 2025, at an event welcoming the second group of successful candidates who have undergone one of the most challenging basic firefighter training programmes. The personnel acquired a variety of firefighting skills, including the ability to treat and take care of patients in emergency situations. Firefighters who can rescue victims during emergenccies such as vehicle fires, structural fires and other severe or life-threatening situations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen
Thousands of cranes rest around the Agamon Hula Valley Nature Reserve in northern Israel, on their seasonal migration route from Europe to Africa, at sunrise on January 23, 2025. The Hula Valley is home to a unique migration sanctuary for hundreds of millions of birds migrating from Europe and Asia to Africa and back during the spring and autumn seasons. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)
Divers perform lion dance during an underwater rehearsal ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations, at the giant aquarium of Sea World at Ancol recreational park in Jakarta on January 23, 2025. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP)
A cap belongs to a concentration camp guard is displayed at the Holocaust Galleries of the Imperial War Museum in London, Britain, 16 January 2025. The 27th of January marks Holocaust Memorial Day. 2025 is the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The Holocaust, known in Hebrew as the Shoah, was the systematic genocide of six million Jews by Nazi Germany between 1941 and 1945. Two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population were killed by mass shootings and poison gas in extermination camps. The Holocaust Gallery of the Imperial War Museum contains 2,000 photos and books that tell stories about Jewish communities and individuals in Europe before the Nazis’ rise to power, their experiences during the 1930s and throughout the Second World War, and the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust. Picture: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
A woman places flowers at a makeshift memorial of candles, flowers and stuffed animals for the victims of a knife attack, on January 23, 2025 in Aschaffenburg, western Germany. A knife attacker killed a two-year-old child and a man on January 22, 2025 in a public park in Aschaffenburg, where police arrested an Afghan man as the main suspect. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
