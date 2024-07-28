48 hours in pictures, 28 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Team South Africa’s Rugby 7’s team with their bronze medal during the medal ceremony of the Rugby 7s on day 1 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the Stade de France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring team South Africa’s Rugby 7’s team with their bronze medals, Heavy rains and flooding in Overcome Heights in Cape Town, 702 Walk the Talk in Tshwane and the Sumida River Fireworks Festival in Japan. Heavy rains and flooding in Overcome Heights on July 27, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. Overcome Heights is an informal settlement near Muizenberg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) 702 Walk The Talk during the 702 Walk The Talk from Freedom Park Heritage Site to Union Buildings on July 28, 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images) A woman sits next to the ‘Angels Unaware’ monument at Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 28 July 2024. The last weekend of July is expected to be the so far hottest of 2024, the Italian National Meteorological Service ‘ItaloMeteo’ predicts, as temperatures will rise to up to 39 to 40 degrees Celsius, even in the North of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI A Venezuelan citizen residing in Syria shows an ink-marked thumb after voting during the Venezuelan presidential elections at the Venezuelan Embassy in Damascus, Syria, 28 July 2024. According to statement to Syrian official state media, the Venezuelan Ambassador in Damascus, Jose Gregorio Biomorgi said Venezuelan citizens residing in Syria came from the governorates of Damascus, Homs, Aleppo, Tartous and Sweida to cast their votes. Venezuela is holding its Presidential elections on 28 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI Cleanup works are ongoing in the destroyed area in Piano di Peccia (Valle Lavizzara) in the Maggia Valley, southern Switzerland, 27 July 2024. Severe storms and torrential rain over the last weekend left five people dead in Switzerland’s Val Maggia and its side valleys in Ticino. Picture: EPA-EFE/Alessandro Crinari Festival goers turn on their mobile phone lights and hold them in the air as Switzerland humorists Vincent Veillon and Vincent Kucholl perform in show 52′ in concert on the Vega stage, during the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, 27 July 2024. The Paleo is an open-air music festival running from 23 to 28 July. More than 250,000 visitors are expected during the festival. Picture: EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI A multi exposure picture of a participant during the ‘speedcubing’ event of the fourth and last day of the Rubik’s Cube European Championship, in Pamplona, northern Spain, 28 July 2024. More than 1,200 participants are competing to become the champion of Europe. Picture: EPA-EFE/Villar Lopez Firefighters play ball using fire hoses during the 22nd International Waserball Tournament in Przechod, south-western Poland, 28 July 2024. Firefighters from Poland, Czech Republic and Germany participate in the tournament. Picture: EPA-EFE/KRZYSZTOF SWIDERSKI Salvage ship crew work to load equipment at Limao seaport in Limay, Bataan province, Philippines, 28 July 2024. Philippines raced to prevent an environmental catastrophe in Manila Bay, as the Coastguard reported that an oil slick appeared where the oil tanker ‘MT Terra Nova’ carrying 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel oil sank. Local authorities imposed a temporary fishing ban in Limay town, impacting thousands of fishermen’s livelihoods. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG Martina Favaretto of Italy celebrates beating against Pauline Ranvier of France in the Women Foil Individual Round of 16 in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO Visitors look at the exhibition ‘Cartas de Navegacion’ by Mexican artist Javier Campos Cabello, at the Cabanas Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico, 27 July 2024. Juan Carlos Macias, curator of a retrospective exhibition of the Mexican artist, told EFE that Campos Cabello, a plastic artist, became a reference of his time. Picture: EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GUASCO Fireworks explode over the Sumida River during the Sumida River Fireworks Festival at Asakusa, as seen from the Tokyo Skytree tower, in Tokyo, Japan, 27 July 2024. About 20,000 fireworks are fired during the festival’s 90-minute show, attracting over one million visitors. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA People attend the funeral of ten young people killed by a rocket attack from Lebanon, in the village of Majdal Shams in the annexed Golan Heights, 28 July 2024. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), a rocket launched from Lebanon toward Majdal Shams caused multiple civilian casualties, including children. Approximately 30 projectiles were identified as crossing from Lebanon, the IDF said. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI A go-kart on fire at the site where a projectile hit a playground in Majdal Shams, in the annexed Golan Heights, 27 July 2024. According to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), a rocket launched from Lebanon toward Majdal Shams caused multiple civilian casualties, including children. Approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, the IDF said. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI Indonesian President Joko Widodo (C), accompanied by some Indonesian influencers, rides a motorcycle during his working visit to Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara in East Kalimantan, Indonesia, 28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA The door of No 11 Downing Street, the official residence of UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves in London, Britain, 28 July 2024. British Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to announce black hole in UK public finances amounting to 20bn pound sterling during a speech in London on 29 July 2024. 