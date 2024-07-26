24 hours in pictures, 26 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

US rapper Snoop Dogg holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, on the day of the opening ceremony, in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on July 26, 2024. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, including highlights featuring Tyla on the red carpet as she arrives for ‘The Prelude to the Olympics’, the ‘Wildlife Wonders’ project on display at South Oculus Plaza in New York, increased security in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympics and the David Bowie World Fan Convention in Liverpool. People interact with one of three sculptures part of the ‘Wildlife Wonders’ project on display at South Oculus Plaza in New York, New York, USA, 25 July 2024. According to creators, Gillie and Marc, ‘The Arms of Friendship’ is 36-foot artwork of a giant octopus, on which you are invited to sit on its tentacles with some of the planet’s most iconic endangered creatures. Picture: EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL A man wears a suit with DC Comics characters at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, USA, 25 July 2024. San Diego Comic-Con International is a comics arts conference held from 25-28 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ALLISON DINNER South Africa singer and songwriter Tyla poses on the red carpet as she arrives for ‘The Prelude to the Olympics’ at The Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris on July 25, 2024, ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) A man watches the crowd at Benidorm beach in Alicante, Spain, 26 July 2024. High temperatures continue to hit most of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/MORELL Migrants arrive at La Restinga port in a ‘cayuco’ (wooden boat) accompanied by the Salvamento Maritimo boat, in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain, 26 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/GELMERT FINOL Israelis march during a protest calling for a new government and the release of hostages held in Gaza, in the northern city of Karmi’el, Israel, 25 July 2024. More than 39,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, with over 110 Israelis still held hostages, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI Police officers walk down stairs near Sacre-Coeur basilica prior to opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, 25 July 2024. The opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will begin on 26 July with a nautical parade on the Seine river and end on the protocol stage in front of the Eiffel Tower. Picture: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK People ride outside on a “water bus” at the Odaiba Seaside Park in Tokyo on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) A woman laments as she stands next to a demolished apartment near the 4th Abidjan Bridge in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, 25 July 2024. Ivorian authorities carried out an expulsion operation intending to clear the right-of-way of major arteries, reclaim public spaces and non-constructive spaces and apply the order prohibiting itinerant trade, begging and the use of carts. Residents denounced an operation they claim was carried out without any prior consultation and express their anger at what they consider to be an injustice. Picture: EPA-EFE/LEGNAN KOULA The tower of the reformed church is silhouetted by the setting Sun near Tiszafoldvar, Hungary, 25 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/PETER KOMKA Stranded passengers wait inside Gare du Nord station in Paris, France, 26 July 2024. France’s high speed rail network TGV was severely disrupted on 26 July following a ‘massive attack’, according to train operator SNCF, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic games. French Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete condemned ‘these criminal actions’ saying that they would ‘seriously disrupt traffic’ until this weekend. Around 800,000 passengers are expected to be affected over the weekend. Picture: EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO David Bowie super-fans Sonia Wike (L) and Ersula Martell (R), who have travelled from Los Angeles, USA, pose at a David Bowie World Fan Convention, in Liverpool, Britain, 26 July 2024. Liverpool is hosting the third David Bowie World Fan Convention, known as ‘BowieCon’, which celebrates the iconic British musician through film screenings, memorabilia and meet-and-greets with creatives and former collaborators. Picture: EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN This photograph shows an explosion of fireworks factory depot on the outskirts of Sofia on July 25, 2024. At least two people were injured as a fire triggered a series of explosions in fireworks factory depots on the outskirts of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on July 25, 2024 evening, officials said. “Fireworks depots are on fire. We just took out two injured — a man and a woman, who is more seriously injured,” interior ministry’s chief of staff Dimitar Kangaldzhiev told public BNT television. (Photo by DIMITAR KYOSEMARLIEV / AFP) Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during the practice session ahead of the Formula One Belgian Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit in Spa, on July 26, 2024. (Photo by Simon Wohlfahrt / AFP) Border Guard Bangladesh members stand guard on the street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 26 July 2024, as security is tightened after a curfew was relaxed for a few hours. Authorities in Bangladesh have announced an easing of a curfew imposed after mass protests last week, allowing offices to open and some activity, and partially restoring telecommunication services. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government had imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system. Picture: EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM