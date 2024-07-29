PICTURES: Team South Africa in action at the Olympics

Thanks to the Blitzboks South Africa has already claimed its first medal. Here we bring you some other South African athletes in action in Paris.

South Africa’s Caitlin Rooskrantz competes in the balance beam event of the artistic gymnastics women’s qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Netherlands’ goalkeeper #26 Pirmin Blaak fights for the ball with South Africa’s forward #27 Nqobile Ntuli in the men’s pool A field hockey match between the Netherlands and South Africa during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) South Africa’s defender #03 Andrew Hobson is marked by Netherlands’ forward #22 Koen Bijen in the men’s pool A field hockey match between the Netherlands and South Africa during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad GHARABLI / AFP) Japan’s Natsumi Tsunoda and South Africa’s Geronay Whitebooi (Blue) compete in the judo women’s -48kg round of 16 round bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) South Africa’s Sarah Baum takes a wave in heat 1 of the women’s surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) South Africa’s Sarah Baum kicks off the wave in heat 1 of the women’s surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) South Africa’s Erin Gallagher prepares to compete in a semifinal of the women’s 100m butterfly swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) South Africa’s Matthew Mcgillivray looks on in the 2nd heat of the men’s surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Ben Thouard / POOL / AFP) South Africa’s Matthew Mcgillivray drops into a wave in the 2nd heat of the men’s surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) South Africa’s Jordy Smith drops into a wave in the 1st heat of the men’s surfing round 1, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo’o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 27, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) South Africa winning Bronze during the Men Sevens on day at 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France, Paris, France on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Roelien Geyser/SASPA Media) South Africa’s Selvyn Davids (up) catches the ball in the line-out during the men’s bronze medal rugby sevens match between South Africa and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 27, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) South Africa’s Zain Davids celebrates with South Africa’s Ryan Oosthuizen (R) after scoring a try during the men’s bronze medal rugby sevens match between South Africa and Australia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 27, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) South Africa’s players celebrate after the men’s placing 5-6 rugby sevens match between New Zealand and Ireland during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on July 27, 2024. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) South Africa’s Johanita Scholtz hits a shot against South Korea’s Kim Ga-eun in their women’s singles badminton group stage match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 27, 2024. (Photo by David GRAY / AFP) Dominique Du Toit of Team Australia tackles Veroeshka Grain of Team South Africa during the Women’s Pool B match between Australia and South Africa on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images) Candice Lill of South Africa during the Mountain Bike event on day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Elancourt Hill, Paris, France on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Anton Geyser/Gallo Images) Coaches of Caitlin Rooskrantz of South Africa during the Artistic Gymnastics, Qualifying Round on day 2 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Johann Meintjes/Gallo Images) South Africa’s forward #27 Kayla De Waal celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal in the women’s pool B field hockey match between Australia and South Africa during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on July 28, 2024. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) South Africa’s Boipelo Awuah competes in the women’s street skateboarding prelims during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at La Concorde in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) An overview shows (From L) China’s Xu Jiayu, US’ Hunter Armstrong and South Africa’s Pieter Coetze as they compete in a heat of the men’s 100m backstroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 28, 2024. South Africa's Tatjana Smith reacts after a heat of the women's 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)