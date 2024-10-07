24 hours in pictures, 7 October 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Cosatu and various other trade unions marched to parliament during the nationwide strike on October 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group protested over the economic crisis which is characterised by high unemployment rate, poverty and income inequality. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

We bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend’s news events, including highlights featuring the South African Jewish community remembering the October 7 attacks, a closing rally of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front, smoke billowing following an Israeli air strike on the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon, and Cosatu marches across South Africa. Members of the Jewish community join hands during a prayer led by the South African Jerusalem prayer group at October 7 Square held at the Great Park Synagouge in Houghton, 7 October 2024. The event provided a powerful public and communal space for those that wished to contemplate, pay respects, mourn or just remember the events that happended in Israel last year. Picture: Neil McCartney A woman blows a shofar as Women’s Action Campaign South Africa (WACSA) hold a silent protest and hand over a petition to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, calling on the Government to take stronger action against conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV) in Cape Town, South Africa, on October 7, 2024. The event marks one year since the October 7, 2023 attacks in Israel, which sparked WACSA’s initial campaign. A Hamas attack on October 7, 2023 resulted in the death of 1,205 people on Israeli side, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures, which includes hostages killed in captivity. Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 97 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 33 who the Israeli military says are dead. Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza has killed at least 41,788 people, the majority of them civilians, according to figures provided by the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry. The United Nations has described the figures as reliable. (Photo by GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP) Members of the “Castellers de Vilafranca” team form a ‘castell’ (human tower) during the 26th Castells Competetion in Tarragona on October 6, 2024. The human towers, built traditionally in festivals within Catalonia, gather several teams that attempt to build and dismantle a human tower structure. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) A Mozambican veteran stands while attending the closing rally of the ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO) on the final day of the electoral campaign in Machava on October 6, 2024. Voters in Mozambique head to the polls on October 9, 2024 to elect their next president. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP) A plume of smoke billows following an Israeli air strike on the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel on October 7, 2024. The Israeli army said on October 7 that it had deployed another division to participate in operations in Lebanon — making it the third troop grouping at division strength to be used in the ground fight against Hezbollah. (Photo by AFP) A woman poses for photos during the Odaiba Lantern Festival at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) This aerial view shows people holding hands at a memorial event marking the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack in southern Israel, in Tel Aviv, on October 7, 2024. – Israel began its commemorations of the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack, with an outpouring of emotion at vigils at massacre sites and rallies calling for the return of hostages. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) A taxi moves along a road in Baghdad on October 7, 2024 past a billboard showing a poster of Hassan Nasrallah, the slain leader of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah who was killed in Beirut on September 27 by an Israeli air strike, with the Arabic slogan “surely we will be victorious”. (Photo by AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP) A veiled Iranian woman walks past a mural in a street in Tehran, Iran, 07 October 2024. Tensions are growing between Iran and Israel following Iran’s large-scale missile attack on Israel. Iran fired more than 180 ballistic missiles directed at Israel late on 01 October 2024, in ‘retaliation for different assassinations’ carried out by Israel and ‘the crimes in Palestine and Lebanon’, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said. Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran will pay for the ‘big mistake’. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH Cosatu members on their way to Johannesburg Stock Exchange in Sandton, Johannesburg, 7 October 2024. Picture: Nigel sibanda/The Citizen Cosatu and various other trade unions marched to parliament during the nationwide strike on October 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The group protested over the economic crisis which is characterised by high unemployment rate, poverty and income inequality. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) Farmer Frederico Pereira dos Santos, a resident of the houseboat community of Catalao, uses a small boat to travel to vote in Brazilian municipal elections in Iranduba, Amazonas, Brazil, 06 October 2024. Catalao, a community made up solely of houseboats, is isolated by a small portion of water, as residents managed to build a dam. Drought in the Amazon rivers has made it difficult for voters to move around the region. More than 750,000 people are affected by the drought. Protesters hold placards while campaigning for the reversal of the winter fuel payment cuts to pensioners, which is proposed by the British government, at Old Palace Yard, in London, Britain, 07 October 2024. Winter fuel payments are paid once per year by the state to pensioners in order to help them pay heating bills in winter months in England and Wales. More than 10 million pensioners in England and Wales received the Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2023/2024, according to the UK parliament. Picture: EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN An Afghan man shows his skills while riding a motorcycle along a road on the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif on October 6, 2024. (Photo by Atif ARYAN / AFP)