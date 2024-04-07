48 hours in pictures, 7 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the weekend's events.

Women pray at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of April 6, 2024, on Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), one of the holiest nights during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)