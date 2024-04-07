48 hours in pictures, 7 April 2024
Women pray at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi in the early hours of April 6, 2024, on Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), one of the holiest nights during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)
At least 9 properties were destroyed or badly damaged in the Sunny Cove area in Fish Hoek by a out of control fire on April 07, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning of a rare weather occurrence that is set to disrupt coastal areas along South Africa’s south-west to south-east coastline. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
An aerial view shows participants on their traditional boats during the Taizhou Jiangyan Qintong Boat Festival at the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Taizhou, in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on April 6, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Pro-Palestinian supporters gather during a demonstration for Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day outside the US Consulate in Johannesburg on April 6, 2024. (Photo by DAVIDE LONGARI / AFP)
Former President of the United States Bill Clinton (L) and President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa (R) talk during their arrival to the commemorations of the 30th Anniversary of the 1994 Rwandan genocide at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Kigali on April 7, 2024. Rwanda on Sunday paid solemn tribute to genocide victims, 30 years after a vicious campaign orchestrated by Hutu extremists tore apart the country, as neighbours turned on each other in one of the bloodiest massacres of the 20th century. The killing spree, which lasted 100 days before the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) rebel militia took Kigali in July 1994, claimed the lives of around 800,000 people, largely Tutsis but also moderate Hutus. (Photo by LUIS TATO / AFP)
Supporters of Feyenoord light flares during a public training session at the Varkenoord Sports Complex in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 06 April 2024, on the eve of the Eredivisie match against Ajax. Picture: EPA-EFE/ROBIN UTRECHT
Gcobisa Mponstsi is the last runner is led and cheered by commentator /announcer John Falconer and the Ikusasa dance group at the ABSA RUN TOUR CITY GQEBERHA 10 kilometere finish line during the Run/Walk yesterday. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
American tattoo artist James Rajewski looks on during the 11th International Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu, Nepal, 05 April 2024. More than 200 national and international tattoo artists from 20 countries participated in the convention. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
A monkey scales a wall as air pollution engulfs the Kathmandu Valley in Kathmandu, Nepal, 07 April 2024. Nepal’s capital Kathmandu is ranked among the world’s most polluted cities, with PM2.5 levels reaching 169 micrograms per cubic meter on 07 April, according to IQ AirVisual, a Swiss group that collects air-quality data daily from around the world. Picture: EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Family members visit the memorial site for victims killed during the Nova music festival in the October 07 Hamas attacks, near the border with Gaza Strip, southern Israel, 07 April 2024. Israel marks six months since the October 07 attacks, as 134 hostages are currently still being held captive in Gaza, according to the Israeli IDF. More than 33,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. Picture: EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Joxmer Scott Frias, professor and researcher at the Institute of Zoology and Tropical Ecology of the Central University of Venezuela, shows cannonball jellyfish (Stomolophus meleagris) off the coast of Chuao, Aragua State, Venezuela, on April 5, 2024. Hundreds of jellyfish float in the turquoise waters of Aragua (central-north), recreating a surreal scene that worries fishermen on the Venezuelan coast. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
Motorcyclists wait to board a ferry to cross the Sunda Strait to return home ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at Ciwandan port in Cilegon, Banten, on April 7, 2024. (Photo by DZIKI OKTOMAULIYADI / AFP)
A newborn female Sumatran elephant, born on April 6 and weighing 75 kg, stands next to her mother, a 20-year-old elephant named Puja, at the Sebanga Elephant Conservation Center in Bengkalis, Riau province, on April 6, 2024. (Photo by WAHYUDI / AFP)
Queen Mary of Denmark releases a deer as she, along with Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke (L), inaugurates a new part of Dyrehaven ‘The Deer Park’ in Naerum, Denmark, 07 April 2024. The Queen unveiled the king’s monogram on one of the new red gates and released two deers in the new part of The Deer Park. Picture: EPA-EFE/Ida Marie Odgaard
Italy’s Amos Mosaner (right) and Mattia Giovanella (left) during their bronze medal game against Scotland at the World Men’s Curling Championship at the IWC Arena in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, 07 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER
A participant races his ox-cart in Kampong Speu province on April 7, 2024, as part of festivities for this year’s Khmer New Year which falls on April 13-16. (Photo by TANG CHHIN SOTHY / AFP)
