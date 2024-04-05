24 hours in pictures, 5 April 2024
Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
The giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan, China, 04 April 2024. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu on 03 April. Fu Bao is the first giant panda to be born in the Republic of Korea to Le Bao and Ai Bao, two pandas leased by China to the country in 2016. The panda is currently under quarantine upon returning to China. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA/Li Chuanyou
Cruise Liner, Ambience collided with the cargo ship, Grey Fox in Cape Town Harbour on April 05, 2024 In Cape Town, South Africa. Ambassador Cruise Line confirmed that its vessel Ambience was involved in a berthing incident on Friday morning, while arriving for a scheduled visit to Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Demonstrators burn a US and an Israeli flag during the funeral for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel, in Tehran on April 5, 2024. – The Guards, including two generals, were killed in the air strike on April 1, which levelled the Iranian embassy’s consular annex in Damascus. The funeral ceremony coincides with the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, when Iran and its allies stage marches in support of the Palestinians. (Photo by Atta KENARE / AFP)
Competitors in action during the women’s Kite Surfing race of the Princess Sofia Sailing Regatta in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, 04 April 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MIQUEL A. BORRAS
A tram runs across the Sava river on the Ada Bridge in Belgrade, on April 4, 2024. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP)
Russian specialists work on rebuilding the Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Russia-controlled part of Ukraine, 04 April 2024. The theater was destroyed during the battle for Mariupol in March 2022. Its restoration began in September 2022 by the hands of around 200 specialists. The theater is expected to be restored by the end of 2024, according to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
A student plays volleyball along a street in Manila on April 5, 2024. Thousands of schools in the Philippines suspended in-person classes on April 5, the education department said, as parts of the tropical country endured dangerously high temperatures. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
Muslim devotees offer their last Friday noon prayers during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Data Darbar mosque in Lahore on April 5, 2024. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)
Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton drives while seen past cherry blossom trees during the second practice session ahead of the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix race at the Suzuka circuit in Suzuka, Mie prefecture on April 5, 2024. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
A man pushes a bycicle along as he walks amid building rubble in the devastated area around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital on April 3, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP)
Protesters during the Beauty Without Cruelty protest against McLaren Circus at the Zandvlei Park (Picnic Area), Muizenberg on April 04, 2024 In Cape Town, South Africa. Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC) is leading a heartfelt call to action, inviting all compassionate citizens and organizations to participate in a series of peaceful protests against the McLaren Circus. Our commitment is to advocate for these majestic wild animals and shine a light on the shadows of animal entertainment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
A woman receives medical attention after being rescued from Taroko National Park, following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake, in Hualien, Taiwan, 04 April 2024. A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan on the morning of 03 April, the strongest earthquake in 25 years, with multiple aftershocks. It has taken at least nine lives and injured more than a thousand people, with reports of dozens of people, including foreign nationals, trapped in mountainous areas in Hualien. Picture: EPA-EFE/Daniel Ceng
Students lift their cuatro during the national day of the musical instrument at Bolivr Square in Caracas on April 4, 2024. The cuatro is a four-stringed instrument of colonial origin in the guitar family that is used in all folkloric rhythms of Venezuela and Colombia. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)
MORE: 24 hours in pictures, 4 April 2024