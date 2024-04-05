24 hours in pictures, 5 April 2024

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

The giant panda Fu Bao at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan, China, 04 April 2024. A chartered flight carrying the giant panda Fu Bao landed in Chengdu on 03 April. Fu Bao is the first giant panda to be born in the Republic of Korea to Le Bao and Ai Bao, two pandas leased by China to the country in 2016. The panda is currently under quarantine upon returning to China. Picture: EPA-EFE/XINHUA/Li Chuanyou