48 hours in pictures: Cape Town Kite Festival, Daredevil Run and Russian attack on Ukraine

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring Indian Air Force helicopters performing an aerial display over the Ganges River, colourful kites filling the sky at the Cape Town International Kite Festival, a Ukrainian firefighter tackling a blaze at a hypermarket damaged by a Russian air attack, and thousands of men and boys taking part in Johannesburg’s Hollard Daredevil Run to raise awareness and funds for prostate and testicular cancer. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

(For best view, click on image for fullscreen)

Hundreds of people attended the colourfull 32nd Cape Town International Kite Festival at Youngsfield Military Base in Ottery on October 24, 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa. The festival is Africa’s oldest kite festival that aims to raise mental health awareness, challenge stigma, and fund free mental health services across the Western Cape. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach) A Ukrainian firefighter extinguishes a blaze at Epicentr hypermarket that was damaged following a Russian air attack, in Kharkiv, late on October 24, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK / AFP) A temporary structure built for a traditional Taoist religious ceremony lies collapsed due to strong winds from Typhoon Champi in Keelung on October 24, 2026. Champi dumped heavy rain, toppled trees and knocked out power to thousands of households as it swept past Taiwan’s northeast on the way to China and Japan. (Photo by I-Hwa Cheng / AFP) A person in costume attends Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s 27th annual Dia De Los Muertos event in Los Angeles on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) Participants take part in the Hollard Daredevil Run, an annual 5km charity event at Zoo Lake in Johannesburg, 23 October 2026. Thousands of men and boys take to the streets wearing purple Speedos to raise awareness of prostate and testicular cancer and funds for cancer-related causes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen A surfer competes in the Haunted Heats Halloween surf contest in Santa Monica, California, on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Caroline Brehman / AFP) DA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane (centre) joins supporters at the party’s final election campaign rally in Ekurhuleni, 24 October 2026, to make a final pitch to voters ahead of the local government elections. She was joined by DA Federal Chairperson Solly Msimanga, Federal Deputy Chairpersons Siviwe Gwarube and Solly Malatsi, and thousands of party supporters from across the region. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Indian Air Force (IAF) Sarang helicopters fly in a formation with tricolour trails during the ‘Wings Over Ganges’ air show over the river Ganges, at Namo Ghat in Varanasi on October 25, 2026. (Photo by Niharika KULKARNI / AFP) French Police officers in riot gear (L) and French Gendarmes stand guard as a tear gas canister explodes during a demonstration in favor of purchasing power, the protection of public services, and fiscal and social justice, in Paris on October 24, 2026 as part of a nationwide call for mobilisation bringing together former members of the Yellow Vest movement, labor unions, high school and university students. Protests by high school students over learning conditions sparked a movement that has since spread nationwide, fuelled by broader anger over the rising cost of living. About 70,000 security personnel will be deployed on October 24, 2026, Interior Minister said at a news conference, warning that calls for violence and looting were circulating on social media. (Photo by Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP) A supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rings a bell during a presidential campaign flag-off rally at the Ranchers Bess stadium in Kaduna, on October 24, 2026. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu launches his re-election campaign on Saturday facing voter anger over insecurity and economic hardships. (Photo by Light Oriye Tamunotonye / AFP) A cat breeder holds a cat during the FIFe World Cat Show, to select the best cats for each participating breed, in Vijfhuizen, The Netherlands, on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP) Shacks at the Bagdad informal settlement in Salvokop, Pretoria West, 24 October 2026, after a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday morning. More than 40 shacks were reportedly destroyed and one person died in the blaze. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Children with their faces painted pose for pictures at a field of cempasuchil (marigold) flowers during preparations for the Day of the Dead celebration at Rancho San Juan Diego, in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco, Mexico on October 24, 2026. On November 2, Mexico celebrates the Day of the Dead to pay tribute to deceased family members and friends. (Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP) Nkosikhona Phakel’umthakathi Ndabandaba, along with members of Insizwa Nobunsizwa Foundation march to the Department of Home Affairs Head Office demanding answers regarding the processing of asylum applications and immigration policies on October 23, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. The group voiced concerns and demanded answers from the government regarding the influx of undocumented migrants, asylum-seeker application directives, and the prioritization of resources. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius) Belgium’s Pieter Devos competes during the Longines Global Champions Tour 2026 at the Giza pyramids, west of Cairo on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) A ragpicker searches for recyclable materials and money thrown by people, as part of ritual offerings, among garbage along a canal in Amritsar on October 25, 2026. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP) Usama Vally clears 5.95 metres to win the long jump during the South Africa-India Friendship Games selection trials at Durban’s Kings Park Stadium precinct, 25 October 2026. Organised by the Consul General of India in Durban, the trials selected athletes to represent South Africa at the inaugural World Girmitiya Games, scheduled to take place in India in January 2027. The four-day event will feature athletics, swimming and football, bringing together people of Indian origin to celebrate their shared history and heritage through sport. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal Models showcase designs by ‘THRRR…PHAAA!’, a newly launched luxury streetwear and fashion brand by South African jazz musician and guitarist Selaelo Selota, during South African Fashion Week (SAFW) at Hyde Park in Johannesburg, 22 October 2026. Inspired by Selota’s iconic stage presence and hit song of the same name, the brand marks his move into the fashion industry. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1 / 18

MORE PICTURES: Cosplayers, gaming and pop culture take centre stage at Comic Con Africa