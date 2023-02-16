‘I need security’ – Emtee spooked by deaths of AKA, DJ Sumbody

Citizen Reporter

Musician Emtee was already spooked by the death of businessman and DJ Oupa Sefoka, popularly known as DJ Sumbody, but AKA’s recent murder has convinced him that he needs his own security detail.

Emtee joined the rest of the nation by sharing his thoughts on social media after hearing about what happened to his friend and collaborator.

“It can’t be ngeke, [never]” tweeted the rapper.

“We’re in search of a bodyguard/security and shatta dem,” tweeted the rapper on 12 February, just two days after AKA was gunned down.

AKA was assassinated on Friday, 10 February 2023 outside a restaurant on Florida street in Durban.

‘They started with DJ Sumbody’

Lamenting his feelings about the murder of artists, Emtee told TshisaLIVE; “They started with DJ Sumbody, now AKA. Word on the streets is that either me or {another young rapper} are next. I received a message from this mysterious figure. I blocked him [the] first time now he’s using another number.”

TshisaLIVE adds that Emtee went live on Instagram in December while wearing a bulletproof vest and he spoke about being in fear for his life after the death of DJ Sumbody.

The DJ was shot dead on 20 November 2022.

In a past sit-down chat with Da L.E.S in 2022 Emtee spoke about how he had been dealing with trauma caused by the 2022 deaths of people in his profession.

“I am traumatised by a lot of deaths that have been going on, especially of people you’ve come across, felt their energy, embraced them. It messes with me in a way. I think it makes me more antisocial,” he told his fellow musician.

‘Cops are useless’

“People want to extort me for money I don’t have. After DJ Sumbody died, I got a message saying; ‘You are next’. I’ve been getting death threats for the past two years.”

He also told the publication that he had approached police about the threats, adding “but you know cops are useless.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

