BEHIND THE SCENES: Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor
Potographer Alet Pretorius goes behind the scenes at the crowd pleasing Cape Town Opera's Lucia di Lammermoor, currently on at the Joburg Theatre.
A scene during the Dress Rehearsal for Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor at Joburg Theatre on July 23, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Lucia di Lammermoor running from 25 July to 27 July at the Joburg Theater is a riveting crowd pleaser that received rave reviews after it opened at Artscape in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Lucia di Lammermoor is running from 25 July to 27 July at the Joburg Theater. The opera received rave reviews after it opened at Artscape in Cape Town.
