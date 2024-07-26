BEHIND THE SCENES: Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor

Potographer Alet Pretorius goes behind the scenes at the crowd pleasing Cape Town Opera's Lucia di Lammermoor, currently on at the Joburg Theatre.

A scene during the Dress Rehearsal for Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor at Joburg Theatre on July 23, 2024 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Lucia di Lammermoor running from 25 July to 27 July at the Joburg Theater is a riveting crowd pleaser that received rave reviews after it opened at Artscape in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Lucia di Lammermoor is running from 25 July to 27 July at the Joburg Theater. The opera received rave reviews after it opened at Artscape in Cape Town.

A scene during the Dress Rehearsal for Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Brittany Smith as Lucia and Lukhanyo Moyake as Edgardo during Lucia di Lammermoor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Brittany Smith as Lucia. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Conroy Scott as Enrico during a scene of Lucia di Lammermoor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Van Wyk Venter performs. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Cast members warming up at the dress rehearsal. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Cast members warming up at the dress rehearsal. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

A musician makes notes during rehearsal. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Brittany Smith who plays Lucia backstage at the Joburg Theatre. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Cast getting ready at the dress rehearsal at Joburg Theatre. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

A dress worn by Brittany Smith who plays Lucia is seen backstage. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Props, including a gun, are seen backstage. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Conroy Scott (Enrico) getting ready backstage. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Julia Portela Pinon (Alisa) and Van Wyk Venter (Normanno) listen to music backstage. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

Brittany Smith, who plays Lucia, getting ready backstage. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

A scene during the dress rehearsal for Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

A scene during the dress rehearsal for Cape Town Opera’s Lucia di Lammermoor. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

