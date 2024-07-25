24 hours in pictures, 25 July 2024

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

Festival goers enjoy the performance of Italian techno duo “999999999” as they perform on the “Belleville” stage during the 47th edition of the Paleo Festival in Nyon, Switzerland, 25 July 2024. The Paleo is an open-air music festival attended by approximately 250’000 spectators over six days and takes place from July 23 to 28. Picture: EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day's news events, including highlights featuring South African athletes preparing in France for the Olympics, the annual Han Kuang military exercises on Taiwan's Matsu Islands, the celebrations for Saint James Day in Spain and scenes from the landslide in Kencho Shacha Gozdi, Ethiopia. Gowan Jones of Team South Africa poses for a photo during a Hockey training session ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade Yves Du Manoir on July 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images) South Africa's swimmer Chad Le Clos attends the World Aquatics Olympic press conference ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, on July 25, 2024. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP) This handout photo taken and released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on July 25, 2024 shows soldiers firing a 155 mm artillery piece during the annual Han Kuang military exercises on Taiwan's Matsu Islands. (Photo by Handout / Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense / AFP) Boipelo Awuah of Team South Africa trains during a Skateboarding Training Session at La Concorde ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Fireworks illuminates the night sky above the Santiago de Compostela Arch cathedral Basilica to start the celebrations for Saint James Day, to honor the patron saint of the city, in Santiago de Compostela, northwestern Spain, late 24 July 2024. St. James Day is marked annually on 25 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/XURXO MARTINEZ A tourist with an umbrella protects herself from the heat in Cordoba, southern Spain, 24 July 2024, during a hot day in the south of the country. Picture: EPA-EFE/Salas Wian Roux of Team South Africa competes during the Men's Archery Individual Ranking Round on Day -1 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Esplanade Des Invalides on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Protesters against the war in Gaza and US weapons sales to Israel gather outside the US Capitol before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers an address to a joint session of Congress in Washington, DC, USA, 24 July 2024. Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of the US Congress comes amid a close 2024 US presidential election cycle. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were expected to gather near the US Capitol when Netanyahu becomes the first leader to address the US Congress four times. Picture: EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO Models present creations by Colombian designer Beatriz Camacho for the Bronzini brand during the 'And I woke up in Havana' runway show at the 35th edition of the Colombiamoda fair in Medellin, Colombia, 24 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA ARBOLEDA Locals jump from the Dom Luiz Bridge into the Douro river to cool off during a hot day in Porto, Portugal, 24 July 2024. The high temperatures of recent days should worsen until the end of the week in mainland Portugal, with thermometers exceeding 40 degree Celsius in many districts. Picture: EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO Giulia Guarieiro of Brazil in action during the Women Preliminary Round Group B Match Spain vs Brazil of the Handball competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the South Paris Arena in Paris, France, 25 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA Simone Biles (C) of USA trains on the beam while coaches Cecile (bottom L) and Laurent Landi (bottom R) watch during a training session for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, 24 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI Laura van der Winkel of Netherlands in action in the Women Individual Ranking Round of the Archery competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Invalides in Paris, France, 25 July 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN A man reacts as residents and volunteers dig in the mud in search for bodies at the scene of a landslide in Kencho Shacha Gozdi on July 25, 2024. The death toll from landslides in a remote region of southern Ethiopia has risen to 257, the United Nations said Thursday, warning that the number of victims could soar to up to 500. Rescuers are pressing on with the grim search for bodies and survivors in the stricken locality of Kencho Shacha Gozdi, with crowds of distraught locals digging through a sea of mud often using just their bare hands and shovels. (Photo by Michele Spatari / AFP) A man with an umbrella walks down a stair set in Beijing, China, 25 July 2024. The Municipal Flood Control Office of Beijing issued an alert for heavy torrential rain on 24 and 25 July. Picture: EPA-EFE/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES Farmers harvest water chestnuts in a pond in Huaian, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on July 25, 2024. (Photo by AFP)