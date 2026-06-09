WATCH: The awesome rides at this year’s East Rand motor show 2026

Discover the excitement of the East Rand motor show and what makes it a must-visit event for car enthusiasts.

We attended the East Rand Motor Show in Benoni to get a closer look at some of the hottest rides currently on display in Gauteng.

The popular event attracted car enthusiasts from across the province, with hundreds of visitors turning out to admire an impressive variety of vehicles.

Proudly South African custom builds at East Rand Motor Show

The show provided enthusiasts with an opportunity to share their passion for automotive culture while giving visitors a chance to see some truly unique machines up close.

From rugged rat rods and custom-built three-wheelers to beautifully restored classic cars and eye-catching hot rods, there was something for every motoring fan.

Owners proudly showcased their prized vehicles, many of which have undergone years of painstaking restoration and modification work.

The event also highlighted the diversity of South Africa’s custom car scene, with vehicles representing different eras, styles and engineering approaches all gathered in one place.

The Citizen photographer Nigel Sibanda attended the event, capturing the standout vehicles and speaking to several participants about their cars, the stories behind them and the dedication required to keep these automotive treasures on the road.

PICS: The cool rides at the East Rand Motor Show:

Ford 1934 Ford Coupe (Street rod), Wikus Lappie, owner, poses for a photograph inside his car, which he built, with a 350 Chevy engine and Jaguar XJ6 Suspension, TH350 automatic gearbox, and an Edelbrock dress-up kit. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1968 Dodge pickup truck fitted with a Chevy motor and a Ford chassis. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Steering of a 1934 Ford Coupe ( Street rod), which was built by Wikus Lappie, who modernised it with a 350 Chevy engine and Jaguar XJ6 Suspension, TH350 automatic gearbox, and Edelbrock dress-up kit. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside a 1957 Chevrolet. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The iconic “57 Chevy” is widely celebrated as an automotive masterpiece. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1960 Pontiac Strato Chief. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Marishe Vermeulen poses for a picture next to a 1934 Ford Coupe (Street rod). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Marishe Vermeulen poses for a picture next to a 1934 Ford Coupe (Street rod). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Chanelle Potgieter pose for a photograph next to a Ford Mustang Mach 1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Chanelle Potgieter pose for a photograph next to a Ford Mustang Mach 1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Chanelle Potgieter pose for a photograph next to a Ford Mustang Mach 1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Chanelle Potgieter pose for a photograph next to a Ford Mustang Mach 1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1973 Volkswagen Beetle 1600. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1973 Volkswagen Beetle 1600. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Kempton Park resident, Dawie Mocke’s 2006 VW Transporter which took him 4 years to built. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside Kempton Park resident, Dawie Mocke’s 2006 VW Transporter which took him 4 years to built. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Kempton Park resident, Dawie Mocke’s 2006 VW Transporter. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1957 Chevrolet (the iconic “57 Chevy”). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1957 Custom 300. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1960 Pontiac Strato Chief. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1960 Pontiac Strato Chief. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1957 Custom 300. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Lincoln Continental Mark VI (marketed from 1980 to 1983). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Lincoln Continental Mark VI (marketed from 1980 to 1983). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Lincoln Continental Mark VI (marketed from 1980 to 1983). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside Kempton Park resident, Dawie Mocke’s 2006 VW Transporter, which took him 4 years to build. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Kempton Park resident, Dawie Mocke’s 2006 VW Transporter. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Marishe Vermeulen poses for a picture next to a 1934 Ford Coupe (Street rod). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A 1960 Cadillac Fleetwood, a pure American luxury royalty. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside Kempton Park resident, Dawie Mocke’s 2006 VW Transporter. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1973 Volkswagen Beetle 1600. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1991 Robnell Cobra 351 Roadster. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1991 Robnell Cobra 351 Roadster. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside a 1991 Robnell Cobra 351 Roadster. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside a 1991 Robnell Cobra 351 Roadster. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1970 Ford XW Fairmont GT V8 Auto Sedan. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1970 Ford XW Fairmont GT V8 Auto Sedan. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1957 Chevrolet (the iconic “57 Chevy”). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1934 Ford Coupe (Street rod). Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1970 Ford XW Fairmont GT V8 Auto Sedan. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A replica of Morgan 3 Wheelerbuilt by Ekhuruleni resident, Ray Halgrey at at the The East Rand Motor Show in Benoni, Ekhuruleni, 7 June 2026. The day includes live entertainment, gourmet food trucks, and stalls for both automotive and general shopping. Kids’ entertainment available for all ages. R50 for adults, R35 for pensioners, and free for children under 7. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A replica of the Morgan 3 Wheeler built by Ekhuruleni resident, Ray Halgrey. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Ekhuruleni resident Ray Halgrey inside his replica of the Morgan 3 Wheeler, which he built over four years. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A replica of the Morgan 3 Wheeler built by Ekhuruleni resident, Ray Halgrey. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

A replica of the Morgan 3 Wheeler built by Ekhuruleni resident, Ray Halgrey. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1957 Custom 300. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1957 Custom 300. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

1970 Ford XW Fairmont GT V8 Auto Sedan. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Inside a 1991 Robnell Cobra 351 Roadster. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Chanelle Potgieter poses for a photograph next to a Ford Mustang Mach 1. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen