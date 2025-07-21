News

Home » News

Ekurhuleni mayor to suspend electricity tariff hike after protests in Thembisa

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

By Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

1 minute read

21 July 2025

01:57 pm

The electricity surcharge will be halted.

City of Ekurhuleni Thembisa protests electricity fixed charge

Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced the suspension of the fixed R126 electricity tariff charge until further notice following violent protests in Thembisa on Monday.

Addressing residents outside Rabasotho Hall, Xhakaza confirmed that the charge would be halted temporarily, pending resolution of the issue through engagement with stakeholders including Eskom and National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

ALSO READ: Thembisa protest turns violent: Ekurhuleni mayor calls urgent meeting as residents and police clash

“We are going to engage with stakeholders and discuss other issues,” he said.

The mayor asked the residents for time to allow the adjustment to take place.

Tensions flared in the township on Monday morning as residents protesting steep electricity costs clashed with police, who responded by firing rubber bullets to disperse the crowds.

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

East Rand Ekurhuleni Electricity protests Thembisa

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts No one came forward to complain about EFF’s celebration, argues defence in Malema case
South Africa Rehab or cult? TRC ex-patients look towards collective civil, criminal case
South Africa SAA is bleeding money – again
South Africa FlySafair pilots down tools, travellers warned of delays and cancellations
Opinion Why do courts need to protect children?

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp