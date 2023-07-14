‘ANC delivered political freedom, EFF will deliver economic freedom,’ say Unisa students

By Marizka Coetzer

Students are gatvol of the empty promises of the ruling party and say 2024 will be their 1994.

Yesterday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student council hosted a rally at the University of South Africa (Unisa) campus in Pretoria to launch their manifesto for the 2024 elections, led by Gauteng provincial commissar Nkululeko Dunga.

ANC ‘like an abusive partner’

A group of students who did not want to be named said they were excited about next year’s national elections.

“Here at the student command, we say 2024 is our 1994 – because things must change,” they said.

ALSO READ: DA’s moonshot pact ‘created a difficult problem’ by excluding PA and EFF

Another student said they were deprived of basic skills due to a lack of basic services.

“We need electricity, lights and the internet to study,” he said.

He said many students came from disadvantaged backgrounds and relied on funding to study but could not keep up with the cost of living.

“When former president Jacob Zuma left the office, he promised free education. There is no free education,” he said.

The student said Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande knew of the problems students faced.

ALSO READ: Between a rock and a hard place: ANC-EFF partnership ‘would create tension’ within ANC

“We have drawn up many memorandums but nothing has happened,” he said. “My view of the current government is that it’s like being in an abusive relationship.

“You can’t stick with the abusive partner and expect him to change.”

EFF ‘is the future’

Kenny Sithole said he considered joining the EFF Student Command because they stood up for students who face everyday challenges such as issues with the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

“The funds are paid so late that we have to write exams without having the study materials to prepare,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘They know EFF can’t be controlled’, says Malema on DA’s ‘moonshot pact’

Dumisani Shibenda said: “The ANC had one mandate – to deliver political freedom, which they did.

“Now we want economic freedom, hence we are behind the EFF.”

– marizkac@citizen.co.za