‘Brics can no longer be ignored,’ says Gwen Ramokgopa

By Getrude Makhafola

Brics is growing and can’t be sidelined in global affairs anymore, said African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa addressed the Brics’ political parties’ dialogue – organised by the ANC’s Progressive Business Forum (PBF) – on Thursday.

The event is one of many leading to the Brics summit in August.

‘Brics becoming more influential’

Ramokgopa said more countries applying for membership will likely increase the Brics’ global population to more than half of the world population and open up more trading.

“Brics represent over 42% of the global population. It represents 30% of the world territory and over 30% of the GDP, and unfortunately, only 18% of global trade.

“Brics continues to grow stronger, more reliable and more influential as a platform that advances the common interests of the global south.”

ALSO READ: Plan by ANC councillors to remove municipal manager in North West ‘could backfire’

Brics can no longer be dismissed as insignificant, she added.

“Through joint efforts, Brics is today a force for progressive change in global affairs and cannot be ignored.

“It is for this reason that the forthcoming summit in August has attracted so much interest. Brics can no longer be dismissed as an insignificant form,” she said.

Waiting in the queue to join Brics are several countries including Ethiopia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Argentina and the UAE.

‘No threat to developed countries’

South Africa has found itself between a rock and a hard place following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

With growing pressure from Western countries to isolate Russia, South Africa took a “non-aligned” stance which did little to calm the Nato member countries.

RELATED: SA prepares for in-person Brics summit despite Putin’s warrant of arrest

A delegation of African heads of state led by President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Europe last month where separate peace talks were held with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

South Africa is nevertheless seen as cosying up to Russia and China, threatening relations with its powerful trading partner, the United States (US).

Ramokgopa said all Brics was doing was to bring everyone, especially developing counties, under one umbrella for mutual relations, and not threaten developed countries.

“We hope and trust that the advancement of countries that were left behind is not seen as a threat to any of the advanced countries, but as a must do to ensure that advanced counties are not the only ones carrying the aspirations of the world,” she said.

The US and its allies expect South African authorities to arrest Putin after an international warrant of arrest was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over alleged war crimes.

Meanwhile, the ANC-led government is yet to confirm whether Putin will attend the summit in person or send a delegation instead.

As the Brics chair for 2023, South Africa is hosting Brazil, China, India, and Russia at the upcoming summit in Johannesburg.

Many other non-member countries have been invited to attend.

NOW READ: ‘ANC won’t object to political parties attending Brics summit if invited’ – Mbalula