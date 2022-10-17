Multimedia

IN PICS: 24 hours, 17 October 2022

We selected the best news photographs from around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

Sophie Stevens, Sotheby's Dubai Jewellery Specialist shows the Golden Canary Diamond at Sotheby's Dubai gallery, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 October 2022. Sotheby's Dubai is displaying one of the largest, historic flawless diamond weighing 303.1 carats which will be auctioned. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Ukrainian rescuers work at the clean the rubble on destroyed residential building by Russian drone attack in downtown Kyiv , Ukraine, 17 October 2022, amid the Russian invasion. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by 'kamikaze drones' targeting the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on telegram. At least one person has died, he added. Russian troops on 24 February entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

The main entrance of the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2022, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 17 October 2022. The 74th Frankfurt Book Fair runs from 19 to 23 October 2022. This year's Guest of Honor Country is Spain. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Canadian architect Frank Gehry poses in front of the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum on the eve of the anniversary of the building he created 25 years ago in Bilbao, Spain, 17 October 2022. The artist is in the Biscayan capital to attend the 25th anniversary of one of his emblematic works, inaugurated on 18 October 1997. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

A Kashmiri potter smokes hubble-bubble at his home workshop ahead of the Diwali festival, the major festival of the Hindus, on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 October 2022. Diwali, the festival of lights symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and commemorates Lord Ram's return to his kingdom Ayodhya after completing a 14-year exile. Diwali will be celebrated on 24 November. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Femi Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, performs on stage during the annual music concert in honour of Nigeria's music icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos, Nigeria, 16 October 2022 (issued 17 October 2022). The musical concert celebrating Nigeria's Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos attracts a large number of fans annually in October. Fela Anikulapo-Kuti died of complications in 1997 and his music genre continues to inspire a new generation of African musicians who are already making waves in global music production. EPA-EFE/Akintunde Akinleye

England batsman Harry Brook (R) in action during the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, 17 October 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT

PSG Brazilian player Neymar leaves court in Barcelona, Spain, 17 October 2022. FC Barcelona's former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, Brazilian player Neymar and his parents face trial over alleged irregularities in the player's signing with the Spanish club back in 2013. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA

People participate in a rally in support of Iranian women in front of the European Convention Center in Luxembourg, 17 October 2022. This demonstration takes place during the Foreign Affairs Council. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

A Puma infantry fighting vehicle of the German armed forces Bundeswehr is pictured during a visit by the German Chancellor of German Bundeswehr's troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron looks at the Peugeot DS E-Tense Performance car displayed on the first day of the Paris auto show on October 17, 2022. (Photo by GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP)

A healthcare worker is preparing to get a flu shot during the kick-off of the national campaign for the annual flu shot at the health center in Parkwijk in Utrecht, on October 17, 2022. (Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP)

Holding a sign with an image of a coffin and the letter 'PJ' for Judicial Police, French police officers and other members of the justice system gather during a rally against the planned reform of the Judicial Police (PJ) and the recent sacking of Marseille's police chief, on the steps of the Palais de Justice in the southern city of Marseille, on October 17, 2022. - Rallies are taking place in several French cities on October 17, 2022, against the reform which would see the risk of a 'levelling down' of the prestigious judicial police, in charge of the most complex crimes and investigations. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP)

People walk on a bridge in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on October 17, 2022. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

Guards stand on a bridge in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on October 17, 2022. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP)

People walk towards the entrance of the support and intake centre for asylum seekers in Thalham near St Georgen im Attergau, Upper Austria, on October 17, 2022. - Austria’s Interior Ministry has so far put up 25 tents in the south and west of the country to house asylum seekers since the government quarters for them are full. Each tent can house eight people, and more tents are expected to be put up as the number of arrivals has increased compared to previous years. From January until August 2022, some 56,000 people applied for asylum in Austria, compared to some 40,000 people for all of 2021. In the record year of 2015, some 88,000 people applied for asylum, according to ministry statistics. (Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP)

French police officers and other members of the justice system gather during a rally against the planned reform of the Judicial Police (PJ) and the recent sacking of Marseilles' police chief, on the steps of the Palais de Justice in Toulouse, on October 17, 2022. - Rallies are taking place in several French cities on October 17, 2022, against the reform which would see the risk of a 'levelling down' of the prestigious judicial police, in charge of the most complex crimes and investigations. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba (front C) and Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland (front C-R) pose for a family picture during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the accession of Gabon to the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Headquarters in London on October 17, 2022. (Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / POOL / AFP)

An Indian artisan colours earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of ‘Diwali’ at the Kumbharwada potters' colony of Dharavi slums in Mumbai on October 17, 2022. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

A customer buys earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of ‘Diwali’ at the Kumbharwada potters' colony of Dharavi slums in Mumbai on October 17, 2022. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

