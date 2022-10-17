IN PICS: 24 hours, 17 October 2022

We selected the best news photographs from around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
Sophie Stevens, Sotheby's Dubai Jewellery Specialist shows the Golden Canary Diamond at Sotheby's Dubai gallery, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 October 2022.
EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Ukrainian rescuers check the rubble after residential buildings were destroyed by Russian drone attacks in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, on 17 October 2022. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of attacks by ‘kamikaze drones’ targeting the Ukrainian capital, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on telegram. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
The main entrance of the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2022, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 17 October 2022. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
On 17 October 2022, Canadian architect Frank Gehry poses in front of the Bilbao Guggenheim Museum on the eve of the anniversary of the building he created 25 years ago in Bilbao, Spain. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO
A Kashmiri potter smokes hubble-bubble at his home workshop ahead of the Diwali festival, the major festival of the Hindus, on the outskirts of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 17 October 2022. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Femi Kuti, son of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, performs on stage during the annual music concert in honour of Nigeria’s music icon Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos, Nigeria, on 16 October 2022 (issued on 17 October 2022). EPA-EFE/Akintunde Akinleye
England batsman Harry Brook (R) in action during the ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up cricket match between England and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on 17 October 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVE HUNT
PSG Brazilian player Neymar leaves court in Barcelona, Spain, on 17 October 2022. FC Barcelona’s former presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, Brazilian player Neymar and his parents face trial over alleged irregularities in the player’s signing with the Spanish club back in 2013. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA
People participate in a rally in support of Iranian women in front of the European Convention Center in Luxembourg, on 17 October 2022. This demonstration takes place during the Foreign Affairs Council. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND
A Puma infantry fighting vehicle of the German armed forces Bundeswehr is pictured during a visit by the German Chancellor of German Bundeswehr’s troops during a training exercise at the military ground in Ostenholz, northern Germany, on 17 October 2022. Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron looks at the Peugeot DS E-Tense Performance car displayed on the first day of the Paris auto show on 17 October 2022. Photo by GONZALO FUENTES / POOL / AFP
A healthcare worker is preparing to get a flu shot during the kick-off of the national campaign for the annual flu shot at the health center in Parkwijk in Utrecht, on 17 October 2022. Photo by Sem van der Wal / ANP / AFP
Holding a sign with an image of a coffin and the letter ‘PJ’ for Judicial Police, French police officers and other members of the justice system gather during a rally against the planned reform of the Judicial Police (PJ) and the recent sacking of Marseille’s police chief, on the steps of the Palais de Justice in the southern city of Marseille, on 17 October 2022. Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP
People walk on a bridge in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on 17 October 2022. Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
Guards stand on a bridge in the financial district of Lujiazui in Shanghai on 17 October 2022. Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP
People walk towards the entrance of the support and intake centre for asylum seekers in Thalham near St Georgen im Attergau, Upper Austria, on 17 October 2022. Photo by BARBARA GINDL / APA / AFP
French police officers and other members of the justice system gather during a rally against the planned reform of the Judicial Police (PJ) and the recent sacking of Marseilles’ police chief, on the steps of the Palais de Justice in Toulouse, on 17 October 2022. Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP
Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba (front C) and Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland (front C-R) pose for a family picture during a flag-raising ceremony to mark the accession of Gabon to the Commonwealth at the Commonwealth Headquarters in London on 17 October 2022. Photo by ISABEL INFANTES / POOL / AFP
An Indian artisan colours earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of ‘Diwali’ at the Kumbharwada potters’ colony of Dharavi slums in Mumbai on 17 October 2022. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
A customer buys earthen lamps ahead of the Hindu festival of ‘Diwali’ at the Kumbharwada potters’ colony of Dharavi slums in Mumbai on 17 October 2022. Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP