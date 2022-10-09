IN PICS: 24 hours, 9 October 2022

We selected the best news photographs from around the world to bring you a visual snapshot of the day's events.
KAILUA KONA, HAWAII - OCTOBER 08: An age group athlete competes during the run portion of the IRONMAN World Championships on October 08, 2022 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Tom Pennington/Getty Images for IRONMAN/AFP (Photo by TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Children take part in a rally to celebrate Eid-Milad-ul-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, in Karachi, Pakistan, 09 October 2022. Eid-Milad-ul-Nabi is celebrated by Muslims every year on 12th of the Rabi-ul-Awal, the third month of the Islamic Calendar. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Sri Lankan Buddhist devotees visit Sella Kataragama temple to mark the Poson festival in Kataragama on October 9, 2022. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)
Taylor Fritz of the US kisses the trophy as he celebrates his victory over compatriot Frances Tiafoe during the awards ceremony of the men’s singles final match at the Japan Open tennis tournament in Tokyo on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Ineos Grenadiers’ Italian rider Filippo Ganna celebrates after breaking the hour record with a distance of 56.792km in the Velodrome Suisse, an indoor velodrome in Grenchen, northern Switzerland on October 8, 2022. (Photo by Valentin FLAURAUD / AFP)
A 2S1 Gvozdika (122-mm self-propelled howitzer) fires towards Russian positions in Southern Ukraine on October 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)
A firefighter takes part in a rescue drill of the emergency services in Munich, southern Germany, on October 8, 2022. – A total of 320 participants took part in the exercise, including firefighters, paramedics, emergency doctors and victim actors. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)
Tourists hold umbrellas and pose for pictures as they visit the Taj Mahal during a downpour in Agra on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Pawan SHARMA / AFP)
France’s Manon Deketer reacts during her women’s under 63 kg category quarterfinal bout against Romania’s Florentina Ivanescu during the 2022 World Judo Championships at the Humo Arena in Tashkent on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Pope Francis leaves at the end of a canonisation mass for beates Artemide Zatti and Giovanni Battista Scalabrini at St. Peter’s square in the Vatican on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
A Maltese poodle mongrel dog waits for his owner at a polling station in Hanover, Germany, on October 9, 2022, during the state elections of Lower Saxony. – About 6,1 million voters are called on this October 9, 2022 to decide on the composition of the new state parliament of Lower Saxony. (Photo by Ronny Hartmann / AFP)
Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen (top C) celebrates winning the season’s world championship with his team after his victory at the Formula One Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, Mie prefecture on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)
Flowers are placed over the coffin of slain journalist Percival Mabasa during his funeral in Paranaque, Metro Manila on October 9, 2022. – Mabasa, a Philippine radio broadcaster, was shot dead near his home in suburban Manila, police said on October 4, the latest in a long list of journalists killed in the country. (Photo by JAM STA ROSA / AFP)
South Africa’s Aiden Markram (L) celebrates after scoring a half-century (50 runs) with teammate Reeza Hendricks during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) stadium in Ranchi on October 9, 2022. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Muslims pray as the head cleric (not pictured) displays the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad during prayers on Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi, the Prophet’s birth anniversary, at the Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 09 October 2022. Hundreds of devotees gathered at the Hazratbal shrine, which houses a relic believed to be a hair from the beard of Prophet Muhammed (PBUM), to offer special prayers on the occasion of the Prophet’s birth anniversary. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (2 L) meets relatives of victims of the mass shooting at a children?s day care center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, and gives moral support as he presides over a funeral ceremony at Rat Samakkhi Temple, Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, northeastern Thailand, 09 October 2022. At least 37 people, mostly children, were killed, while another 12 people were injured, after a former policeman committed a mass shooting at a children’s care center on 06 October. The gunman subsequently killed his wife and their child, then himself, police said. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 08: Alejandro Sanz, Jamie Foxx, Loren Ridinger, Jennifer Lopez attend JR Ridinger Celebration Of Life at Faena Forum on October 08, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living/AFP (Photo by Romain Maurice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
An aerial view shows Yemenis attending a ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad, known in Arabic as “Mawlid al-Nabawi”, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on October 8, 2022. (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP)
An Israeli border policewoman reacts inside an ambulance following a shooting attack at a checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, on October 8, 2022. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)