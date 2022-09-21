IN PICS: AAD Expo day one at Waterkloof Air Force base

The Africa Aerospace and Defence expo (AAD) expo is Africa's only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show showcasing defence products from all over the world and an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend.
A South African Defence Force Oliphant main battle tank shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. The expo is a africas only defence and aerospace expo and combines both a trade show as well as an airshow. The air show will take place over the upcoming weekend. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A US Army Ranger Special Forces soldier shows off his “Fruit Salad” at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A DCD armoured vehicle at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A United States Air Force C-17 Globemaster at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Search And Rescue vehicle at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A South African Defence Force Rooikat shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Firearms from Turkey on display at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The South African-made SVI Max3 armoured 6 wheel Land Cruiser on display at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A South African Defence Force Rooikat shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A South African Defence Force Rooivalk at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A South African Defence Force Oliphant main battle tank shows off its capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
South African soldiers demonstrate their capabilities at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022.Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A South African Defence Force Oryx carries a Gecko light transport vehicle at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A South African Defence Force Rooivalk at the Africa Aerospace and Defence expo held at Waterkloof airforce base in Pretoria, 21 September 2022.Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen