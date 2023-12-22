Multimedia

Avatar photo

By Neil McCartney

Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist

8 minute read

22 Dec 2023

06:48 pm

In pictures: Benoni Monkey and Bird park animals celebrate Christmas early

The Benoni Monkey and Bird Park held their Day of Animal Christmas fun on the 22 December 2023. They encouraged children to participate in the filling up of the Christmas treats for the animals and then distributed them to all the animals in the park.

Shadow the Tiger with his snowman treat of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

A Fennec Fox with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Cane the Ocelot during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Tufted Capuchin with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Shadow the Tiger with his snowman treat of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Ring Tailed Lemur with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Nala the Tiger opens her snowman gift of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Marmoset with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Marne Basson, and Adrian Pikota make the animal treats whilst Arno Lombard watches on during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Ring Tailed Coati with its present during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Tufted Capuchin with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Abi-Leigh Nortjier leads the filling of crackers for the animals during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Shadow the tiger with his snowman treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Fennec Fox with its treat during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
A Ring Tailed Coati with its present during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Nala the Tiger opens her snowman gift of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
Shadow the tiger opens his snowman gift of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
