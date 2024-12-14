Police discover drugs worth millions hidden in snooker table at OR Tambo Airport

The drugs were allegedly destined for Australia.

A crime intelligence driven operation led to the discovery and confiscation of the wooden snooker pool table on Friday. Picture: Saps

Police have discovered a stash of crystal meth worth R6 million hidden in a wooden snooker table, ready for import at a warehouse at OR Tambo International Airport.

A crime intelligence-driven operation led to the discovery and confiscation of the wooden snooker table on Friday.

Snookered

Snookered. Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe stated that officers were following up on intelligence when they made the discovery of the drugs, which were allegedly destined for Australia.

“Police are pursuing all leads to determine the origin of the drugs in South Africa, as well as who delivered the consignment for import. No arrests have been made, and investigations continue.”

The National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, applauded the vigilance and dedication of various police units stationed at the airport.

“Police at OR Tambo International Airport continue to intercept drug traffickers and large consignments of drugs almost every week. Their vigilance and dedication are commendable. These drug busts should continue to send a stern warning to all drug traffickers and drug cartels that police are on high alert at Africa’s largest port of entry,” said Masemola.

Drug mules

Meanwhile, the recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport has reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

The 14 arrests over a four-month period since August, including one arrested at the weekend, suggest a coordinated operation to move illicit substances through one of Africa’s busiest airports, OR Tambo International, said Institute for Security Studies (ISS) crime expert Willem Els.

“Drug trafficking is one of the most visible transnational organised crimes perpetrated by international organised criminal groups.

“The organised crime syndicates facilitating these activities are feeding off each other. If one syndicate moves in, others follow, creating a criminal environment.” Els said.

Last month, the Border Management Authority (BMA) apprehended one of Interpol’s most wanted fugitives for drug trafficking-related offences at OR Tambo International Airport.

Additional reporting by Thando Nondywana

