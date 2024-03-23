IN PICTURES: Cape’s epic bike race
The Absa Cape Epic, known as ‘The Tour de France of mountain biking’, is currently under way in the Western Cape with mountain bikers riding the challenging route from Tulbagh to Stellenbosch.
Riders race in the dust during stage 1, over 88 km with 2540m of climbing. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
This year’s event sees 600 teams tackle 617km with 16 000m of climbing over eight days. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs. It ends tomorrow. Photographer Kim Ludbrook has documented this year’s race from the start.