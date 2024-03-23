Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

Michel Bega

Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

23 Mar 2024

11:50 am

IN PICTURES: Cape’s epic bike race

The Absa Cape Epic, known as ‘The Tour de France of mountain biking’, is currently under way in the Western Cape with mountain bikers riding the challenging route from Tulbagh to Stellenbosch.

ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race

Riders race in the dust during stage 1, over 88 km with 2540m of climbing. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

This year’s event sees 600 teams tackle 617km with 16 000m of climbing over eight days. The race includes UCI pro riders and amateurs. It ends tomorrow. Photographer Kim Ludbrook has documented this year’s race from the start.

ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
A couple kiss each other after the prologue, which saw them race over 16km with 600m of climbing in Lourensford. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
A rider eats his post race meal after the prologue. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
Former race winner Matthew Beers from South Africa racing for Team Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne looks on after stage 1. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
Riders complete in Stage 2 over 97km with 2200m of climbing in Saronsberg. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
Philip Buys from South Africa racing for Team PYGA Euro Steel looks on after Stage 2. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
The UCI elite women compete during Stage 2 of the ABSA Cape Epic MTB race. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
The elite men race during Stage 3, racing over 94km with 2100m of climbing in Wellington. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
UCI elite men riders race down ‘cliffhanger’ decent during Stage 4. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
The leading UCI elite men race down ‘cliffhanger’ decent with Switzerland’s Nino Schurter (bottom L) racing for World Bicycle Relief leading during Stage 4, which takes place over 88km with 3000m of climbing. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
The professional UCI men’s elite riders race during Stage 5, over 70km with 1750m of climbing in Wellington. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
ABSA Cape Epic Mountain Bike race
Riders compete during Stage 5. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Read more on these topics

cycling photography

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News Rhino orphan Wyntir welcomes second calf: A symbol of hope for conservation effort
Health World TB Day: 6 essential foods for optimal nutrition during TB treatment
Business Secrecy surrounded Jooste’s big FSCA fine and arrest warrant
Courts Senzo Meyiwa: Judge Mokgoatlheng apologises for comments about black lawyers
Courts Mapisa-Nqakula launches urgent interdict in bid to halt her arrest

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe