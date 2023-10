In pictures: The victorious Springboks arrive back in SA to a rousing welcome

The Springboks returned to South Africa today after their victory at the Rugby World Cup in France. Our Chief Photographer, Neil McCartney was there and caught some of the action.

Siya Kolisi with the Webb Ellis Cup as fans gather at OR Tambo international airport to welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks back home, 31 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen