IN PICTURES: ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ parade in Cape Town

A minstrel performs during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG
The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration dates back to the time before slavery was abolished in the Cape colony, during which slaves were allowed to relax on the day following New Years Day.
Performers, dressed with bright coloured costumes, according to which troupe they belong, march through the streets of Cape Town while playing music and dancing.
These troupes also aim at creating social cohesion, activities for youth, and connection with culture in the mostly impoverished crime-ridden communities in which the members live.
