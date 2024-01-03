IN PICTURES: ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ parade in Cape Town

The Cape Town Minstrels Parade sees around 20 000 Minstrel performers taking to the streets of the city.

The Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration dates back to the time before slavery was abolished in the Cape colony, during which slaves were allowed to relax on the day following New Years Day.

Performers, dressed with bright coloured costumes, according to which troupe they belong, march through the streets of Cape Town while playing music and dancing.

These troupes also aim at creating social cohesion, activities for youth, and connection with culture in the mostly impoverished crime-ridden communities in which the members live.

A child member of a Minstrel troupe has her face painted, before they march in the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade on January 2, 2024, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

A minstrel performs during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. The Minstrels hold an annual ‘Tweede Nuwe Jaar’ (Second New Year) where thousands of members of different troops parade through the streets of the city. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

Spectators take photos during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year’s Eve) Parade as minstrels sing and dance as they march through the centre town, in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Members of minstrels groups play musical instruments as they march in the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

A minstrel performs during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

A member of minstrels groups plays an instrument as he marches through the centre at the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade, in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

A minstrel performs during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

Minstrels perform during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

Member of minstrels groups play instrument as he marches through the centre at the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade, in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

A minstrel reacts during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

Minstrels get ready for the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

A member of minstrels groups with face-paint on, plays the drum as he marches in the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024 (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Members of minstrels groups play musical instruments as they march in the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Members of minstrels groups sing and dance as they march in the city centre during the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade in Cape Town, on January 02, 2024. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

A minstrel waits for an available toilet during the minstrels parade in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/HALDEN KROG

MORE IN PICTURES: Trauma cases keep Joburg medics busy on New Year’s Eve