IN PICTURES: Trauma cases keep Joburg medics busy on New Year’s Eve

Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed spends New Year's Eve with the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services in Joburg's "red zone".

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi (amoured ambulance) stands outside the make shift clinic at the Hillbrow SAPS. Teams worked tirelessly from dusk to dawn, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services were on high alert during their crossover operation on New Year’s Eve despite a relatively quiet evening.

Operating from their usual makeshift clinic at the Hillbrow police station, 24 personnel comprising of Advanced Life Support paramedics together with 1 Mfezi (armoured ambulance), two riot ambulances, two Intermediate Life Support (ILS) ambulances and four Primary Response Vehicles (PRV) were deployed to what is known as the “red zone”.

Although not as busy a last year’s crossover, paramedics had their hands full with various trauma cases. Amongst those treated were GBV victims, suicide attempts, stab wound victims and a gunshot victim.

Gauteng EMS Director, Reuben Ruiters (R) gives Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko (L) a tour of their midrand facility ahead of their crossover operation while Gauteng EMS Deputy Director, JP Von Benecke watches on, 31 December 2023. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medic Enrico Gasparini writes down a patient’s vitals while transporting multiple patients in the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi to the makeshift clinic at the Hillbrow police station. Due to the motion of the Mfezi it is easier to write the vitals on his wrist. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi leaves the makeshift clinic in the Hillbrow to give medical assistance to a patient. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Paramedics prepare to move a stab wound victim in Maboneng to the make shift clinic in Hillbrow, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Paramedics prepare to move a stab wound victim in Maboneng, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medic Enrico Gasparini is seen during a quiet moment in the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medic James Miller stands besides a trauma patient covered in a space blanket at the makeshift clinic at the Hillbrow SAPS before being transported to hospital. The space blanket is used to treat hypothermia and to treat shock. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

James Miller (C) examines a patient at the makeshift clinic at the Hillbrow SAPS, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi navigates its way through the streets of downtown Johannesburg, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medic Chris Morris is seen sitting in the driver’s cabin of the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi while on route to give medical assistance to a patient in Malvern, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Chris Morris (R) and Nqaba Kunene (M) monitor the vitals of a multiple stab victim, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medic Enrico Gasparini monitors a patient in the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medic Chris Morris inserts a drip into the arm of a multiple stab victim in the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

Medics James Miller (R), Enrico Gasparini (M) and Chris Morris (L) are seen offloading a multiple stab wound victim from the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed

MORE IN PICTURES: New Year celebrations around the world