IN PICTURES: Trauma cases keep Joburg medics busy on New Year’s Eve
Photographer Shiraaz Mohamed spends New Year's Eve with the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services in Joburg's "red zone".
The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services Mfezi (amoured ambulance) stands outside the make shift clinic at the Hillbrow SAPS. Teams worked tirelessly from dusk to dawn, early in the morning of 1 January 2024. Picture: Shiraaz Mohamed
The Gauteng Emergency Medical Services were on high alert during their crossover operation on New Year’s Eve despite a relatively quiet evening.
Operating from their usual makeshift clinic at the Hillbrow police station, 24 personnel comprising of Advanced Life Support paramedics together with 1 Mfezi (armoured ambulance), two riot ambulances, two Intermediate Life Support (ILS) ambulances and four Primary Response Vehicles (PRV) were deployed to what is known as the “red zone”.
Although not as busy a last year’s crossover, paramedics had their hands full with various trauma cases. Amongst those treated were GBV victims, suicide attempts, stab wound victims and a gunshot victim.