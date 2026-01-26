WATCH LIVE: Major-General Anthony Gopaul testifies at Madlanga commission

Two new witnesses are expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Since the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry commenced, about 37 witnesses have testified at the hearings.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

On Monday, two new witnesses are expected to appear, including Major-General Anthony Gopaul, the acting deputy provincial commissioner for the South African Police Service (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal.

During a press briefing last year, Major-General Anthony Gopaul disclosed that the criminal records of James Stuart Sharnick were tampered with by a Saps employee.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo has previously testified at the Madlanga commission that Scharnick has a criminal history, including carjacking and vehicle theft.

The discovery came during an audit prompted by Scharnick’s public statements following the testimony at the Madlanga commission.

The deadline for the commission is 17 March 2026.

