Multimedia

Home » Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Major-General Anthony Gopaul testifies at Madlanga commission

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

26 January 2026

10:44 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Two new witnesses are expected to appear before the Madlanga Commission on Monday.

Since the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry commenced, about 37 witnesses have testified at the hearings.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

On Monday, two new witnesses are expected to appear, including Major-General Anthony Gopaul, the acting deputy provincial commissioner for the South African Police Service (Saps) in KwaZulu-Natal.

Witness on the stand
Major-General Anthony Gopaul. Picture: Screenshot

During a press briefing last year, Major-General Anthony Gopaul disclosed that the criminal records of James Stuart Sharnick were tampered with by a Saps employee.

Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo has previously testified at the Madlanga commission that Scharnick has a criminal history, including carjacking and vehicle theft.

The discovery came during an audit prompted by Scharnick’s public statements following the testimony at the Madlanga commission.

The deadline for the commission is 17 March 2026.

NOW READ: Madlanga Commission to resume – here’s the next witness to testify

Read more on these topics

commission of inquiry corruption KZN SAPS South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mchunu in ANC regalia created ‘tricky situation’ for all of us, says Mkhwanazi’s deputy
Politics ActionSA has joined forces with these two political parties
Tech and Science Good news for data users as Icasa amends bundle expiry regulations
News Police hunt suspect after bloody attack on woman
Opinion Motshekga at sea over Iran

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp