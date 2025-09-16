Meet South Africa’s first street basketball champions [VIDEO]

This championship race displayed how basketball is still alive

South Africa’s first-ever Red Bull basketball Half Court National Finals crowned the MBB Blue Soldiers and Hoop Hustlers as champions on 13 September 2025 at Wits University.

The Champs will further go on to represent SA at the World Final in Dubai this November, competing against the world’s best streetball squads.

This championship race displayed how alive basketball still is and how it continues to bring the dance, music/hip-hop and fashion together.

“I love the culture, I love the sport because basketball brings music, it brings fashion, it brings dancing, it brings playing basketball and dunks, really, really cool and fly energy. I love basketball, I’ve always been a fan, and I love the culture,” said rapper and musician Sizwe ‘Alakine’ Moeketsi when we spoke to him during a court-side recess.

Attendees experienced a day featuring basketball activities, music, cultural elements, and community gatherings, highlighting the global participation in streetball.

Speaking after their victory, winning men’s team Captain, Lebesa Selepe said: “We have just been crowned champions of the South Africa Red Bull Half Court and booked our ticket to Dubai! You only get one shot at this thing called life, so keep firing!”

The women’s champions Captain, Lauren Fredericks, added: “We’re so excited to head to Dubai! I’m grateful to share this journey with such an amazing group of ladies; we’ve had so much fun already, and I know the experience will be incredible.”