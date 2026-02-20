WATCH: Red Bull Shay’ iMoto returns to Durban

Suncoast Casino in Durban will host Red Bull Shay' iMoto for the second time.

Durban has always had its own way of doing things, and spinning is no exception.

Last year, the city’s Golden Mile became the stage for Red Bull Shay’ iMoto’s KwaZulu-Natal debut, as more than 4 000 fans packed Suncoast Casino to witness the raw energy, rivalries and spectacle of South Africa’s premier spinning championship.

Now, for the second consecutive year, Red Bull Shay’ iMoto returns to Durban. On Saturday, 18 April, the salt-tinged air will once again fill with tyre smoke as Suncoast transforms into an arena where South Africa’s spinning elite don’t just compete, they cement their place in motorsport folklore.

Watch: Entries for Red Bull Shayi’ iMoto 2026 are now open

Last August, Jean “Panjaro” Kruger claimed victory in Durban, but the night delivered far more than a trophy. Old rivalries were reignited under the coastal sun.

New ones were forged in the heat of competition. It was electric. It was unforgettable. And it proved that Durban belongs on the Shay’ iMoto calendar.

Twelve drivers, one champion

Red Bull Shay’ iMoto’s 12-driver, head-to-head knockout format guarantees clashes of style, ambition and nerve.

Defending champions carry expectation. Newcomers arrive with nothing to lose. Durban favourites feed off home-ground energy.

Performances are judged by a panel of legendary spinners and motorsport personalities, scoring each run on vehicle control, style, showmanship and crowd impact. And the crowd matters, as the roar from the grandstand can tip the balance.

Jean “Panjaro” Kruger, who won the 2025 Red Bull Shay’ iMoto which took place in Durban.

Picture: Red Bull Content Pool

From qualifiers to quarterfinals, semi-finals to the final showdown, the pressure builds. Every run counts. Every mistake costs.

Since its launch in 2019, Red Bull Shay’ iMoto has crowned champions who have redefined what’s possible behind the wheel. From Veejaro, King Katra, the enigmatic Sam Sam – the Red Bull athlete who has gone on to impress with demonstrations around the world – to Boksie and most recently, Panjaro, who claimed victory on Durban soil.

Each champion has helped elevate spinning from street culture to a recognised motorsport discipline. Now, twelve new competitors are set to write the next chapter.

Durban brings something unique. The city’s spinning scene reflects its multicultural energy, its proximity to the ocean and its reputation as KwaZulu-Natal’s playground.

Hosting the event at Suncoast blends the raw, urban edge of spinning with the laid-back coastal rhythm that defines the city.

Expect the unexpected: tyre smoke carried by sea breeze; engines roaring against crashing waves; a crowd that understands both the technical precision and emotional weight of every performance.

This is spinning where it belongs – among people who live and breathe it.

Event Details

Format: 12 elite competitors, head-to-head knockout

Tickets: Available via Computicket

ALSO WATCH: Social media reacts to broadcaster’s chokers advert ahead of India’s match against Proteas