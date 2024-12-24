PICTURES: Behind the scenes at Michael Jackson tribute

The internationally acclaimed Michael Jackson HIStory Show is back in South Africa and has just completed a run at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City.

Field strikes a pose on stage during a performance in the Lyric Theatre. The show ran in Johannesburg until 22 December. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Featuring Cape Town born performer Garth Field, the show earlier this year completed successful runs in New Zealand, Australia and Canada. Photographer Michel Bega went behind the scenes of this thrilling production. Ahead of the show, Field applies make-up in his dressing room. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field "tapes" his fingers in the same way Michael Jackson did, to give queues to audiences and the fellow performers. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field shows off one of his recently acquired jackets. The show features various authentic costumes. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Brandon Vraagom and Yakim Pillay prepare backstage for Smooth Criminal. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field goes through a stretching routine before taking to the stage for the high energy performance. Field attended the Stage Performing Arts School and Theatre, where he received a 2nd-Year Certificate in Performing Arts and studied Jazz, Tap and Modern dance styles, receiving further certifications in all three disciplines from the renowned Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing in London. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field joins the band in stretches before taking to the stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field rehearses in front of a mirror in the backstage area. According to Johnny Van Grinsven, producer of Showtime Australia, it is a challenge to find a Michael Jackson tribute artist, because the right performer has to be able to sing and dance at the same time, at a very high standard – which many can't. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Yakim Pillay and Aimsley Fortuin. Field is backed by a live band and choreographed dancers in a show that includes various hits such as Billie Jean and Beat It. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A dancer prepares backstage ahead of performing Thriller. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field makes his way through the crowd while performing in a trademark red jacket. After its Johannesburg run, the HIStory show will move on to Durban. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Field rushes backstage to put on a werewolf mask during the Thriller performance. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen