PICTURES: Christmas Day mass in Durban
Photographer Rajesh Jantilal documents Catholic Archbishop Mandla Jwara leading the first Christmas Day Mass morning prayer to a large audience in Durban.
Catholic faithful attend Christmas Day mass in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
The service at the Emmanuel Cathedaral Church in Durban included prayer, singing and a short dance from the Angels of the Cathedral Church.
PICTURES: Carnival parade brightens up the streets of Orange Farm
For more news your way
Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.