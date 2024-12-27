Multimedia

27 Dec 2024

10:32 am

PICTURES: Christmas Day mass in Durban

Photographer Rajesh Jantilal documents Catholic Archbishop Mandla Jwara leading the first Christmas Day Mass morning prayer to a large audience in Durban.

Christmas Day mass in Durban

Catholic faithful attend Christmas Day mass in Durban. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

The service at the Emmanuel Cathedaral Church in Durban included prayer, singing and a short dance from the Angels of the Cathedral Church.

