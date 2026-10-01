24 hours in pictures: Sibiya in court, Paris school protests and South Korean military display

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.

We bring you a visual snapshot of the day’s news events, featuring suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya appearing in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court for his bail application, students protesting outside a secondary school in northern Paris, US President Donald Trump speaking at the White House, and a South Korean Apache helicopter taking part in Armed Forces Day. These are some of the compelling images from South Africa and around the world.

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Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg, 1 October 2026, for a bail application on five charges, including rape, human trafficking and the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen Protesting students stand in front of a burnt barrier during a blockading action outside the secondary school Le Corbusier, in Aubervilliers, northern Paris on October 1, 2026. Since late September, students have staged protests outside schools over grievances ranging from timetables, class sizes and a shortage of teachers to overheated classrooms during this year’s heatwaves. The protests started in the Ile-de-France region around Paris but have now spread to other cities nationwide. (Photo by LOU BENOIST / AFP) US President Donald Trump speaks during an announcemnt in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP) A South Korean Apache AH-64E helicopter takes part in the 78th Armed Forces Day at a military base in Gyeryong on October 1, 2026. (Photo by JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL / AFP) Estonia’s Jaan Roose performs on a slackline during South Korea’s first urban highline crossing event, 160 metres long and suspended 120 metres above the ground, in central Seoul on October 1, 2026. (Photo by KIM HONG-JI / POOL / AFP) Justice Sisi Khampepe at the University of Johannesburg at September 30, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The learning institution honored Justice Sisi Khampepe’s life and career, which reflect a steadfast commitment to justice, democracy and ethical leadership in South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi) Palestinian mourners gather for a mass funeral procession in Gaza’s al-Yarmouk neighborhood on October 1, 2026, following the recovery of 105 bodies from beneath the rubble of the al-Taj residential block which was destroyed by Israeli strikes. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP) A woman walks along the shore at dawn as boats lie moored at a jetty on Lamu Island on October 1, 2026.The picturesque Kenyan island of Lamu faces a tough trade-off after becoming the construction site for Africa’s latest mega-refinery.Lamu, on the Indian Ocean coast, is known for its 12th-century Old Town, traditional dhow sailing boats and paradisical beaches that have made it a favourite haunt of stars like Mick Jagger, Kate Moss and the Obamas. But within less than half a year it has become the chosen location for Africa’s second-biggest oil refinery, being built by Nigerian tycoon Aliko Dangote. (Photo by Luis TATO / AFP) A worker pushes a wheelbarrow through a public cemetery blanketed in thick smoke haze caused by forest and land fires in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan province on September 30, 2026. Indonesia has experienced major wildfires, while the warming El Nino weather pattern, which started in June and is due to peak later this year, could drive more fires in southeast Asia. (Photo by REINA / AFP) An Indigenous woman walks carrying plastic water containers as she passes a mural of the Virgin of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on one of the streets of Santa Maria de Jesus, Guatemala on September 30, 2026. The murals are part of “”A New Air for Santa Maria de Jesus” an initiative that seeks to restore deteriorated spaces and strengthen the identity of this community through art. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) A model presents a creation for the Acne Studios Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on September 30, 2026. (Photo by Xavier GALIANA / AFP) A couple poses for wedding photos as doctors and members of the Victorian branch of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), protest outside Parliament House in Melbourne on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Martin KEEP / AFP) Afghan boys play football on a field in Fayzabad district of Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province on September 30, 2026. (Photo by Omer ABRAR / AFP) Afghan men stand above the wreckage of fuel tankers following a fire at the Islam Qala border crossing in western Afghanistan’s Herat province on October 1, 2026. (Photo by Mohsen KARIMI / AFP)

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